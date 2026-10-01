Paul DePodesta Makes Rockies' Offseason Intentions Clear After 104-Loss Season

For the first time since taking over for the Colorado Rockies, Paul DePodesta will have a full offseason to plan ahead. From the looks of it, he has a lot of work to do.

He’s had plenty of time to evaluate the team and understand the needs. Now it is time to act.

It appears that he understands the assignment and is not going to waste too much time.

That’s hopefully good news to fans because the Rockies finished the season with a 4-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox, who handled the Houston Astros in the playoffs rather easily.

Colorado finished the season with another disappointing overall record of 58-104. That makes four consecutive seasons of 100+ losses.

DePodesta told MLB.com’s Thomas Harding that the organization has already positioned itself differently in relation to past years.

“We'll be ready,” DePodesta said. “We obviously, unfortunately, have some time here in October to focus on it.”

Probably the most important part of what DePodesta said was that the team would be able to move quickly if opportunities presented themselves this offseason.

Rockies Could Be Active Early in Offseason

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy hits a triple Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DePodesta didn’t take over for the team until November 6 last year.

He spent much of his first year with the organization trying to put together the front office and coaching staff while also trying to improve a team that finished 43-119 last year.

That can no longer be the excuse.

“After living through this for a year, we have a very good direction on what it is we feel we need,” DePodesta told Harding. “So we'll certainly be ready to act early this offseason if need be.”

Now fans just wait and see what that really means. It’s been so long in Denver since there has been competitive baseball, or even any Rockies front office that made real moves, the hesitation is warranted.

What everyone already knows is that Colorado isn’t suddenly going to be a big spender. They will work toward trades, waiver claims and some minor-league free agents.

Some of those kinds of moves already started providing some encouraging results during DePodesta’s first year, but not enough to stop the 100+ loss seasons.

Colorado acquired Jake McCarthy and TJ Rumfield in trades before the 2026 season and both turned out to be important parts of the lineup.

The team also acquired Mason Adams, Connor Norby, Mark Manfredi and Nick Frasso during the trade deadline.

Starting Pitching Should Be Main Concern

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Yes, Colorado’s offense made some strides this year.

The Rockies scored 752 runs, which is the most they have recorded since 2019. The team finished among the top seven National League teams in batting average, on-base percentage, slugging percentage and OPS.

With so much getting better, what was the holdback? Pitching.

Colorado’s starters finished last in the majors with a 6.28 ERA and 555 strikeouts. They allowed opponents to hit .303 while producing a 1.58 WHIP.

Kyle Freeland and Tomoyuki Sugano will now be free agents and there should be a lot of uncertainty surrounding the rotation. Finding starting pitchers should be the highest priority.

Without question, this team needs more depth and experience in the pitching department. Adams and Gabriel Hughes could be part of the equation along with Chase Dollander when he returns. But those aren’t the entire answer. This team needs more.

DePodesta appears aware.

DePodesta Should Have a Better Idea

If we can agree that this year was used to gather information for DePodesta, we can also agree that the tough work starts right now.

“The most positive thing that has come from this year is, with a whole new group in place, we've identified a number of pieces -- a core of a playoff team here in Colorado,” DePodesta said.

Hunter Goodman wasn’t new but he has certainly established himself as one of the National League’s premier power hitters. Rumfield and Cole Carrigg have proven to be very impressive in their rookie year.

McCarthy is now a fixture at the top of the lineup and Kyle Karros also established himself as an important part of the team.

Yes, Colorado improved. In fact, they won 15 more games than they did in 2025, but 104 losses is still disappointing.

DePodesta has had a full year to determine what works, what doesn’t and where he wants to take this organization.

Now, we wait.