The Colorado Rockies have already been active this offseason, coming off another 100+ loss season. The front office made a trade with the Chicago White Sox to acquire Luis Castillo and David Martin to help the starting rotation for the next few seasons, though they will pick up the remaining cost of Castillo's contract ($24.15 million).

To help the pitching staff, Colorado also hired Ethan Katz, who was Martin's pitching coach from 2021-2025 with Chicago. While those moves don't move the needle tremendously, the upside is there, especially with the latest front office move made by the franchise.

According to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais and the Rockies have agreed to make Servais the new senior director of baseball operations. According to Harding, Servais spent 33 games with the Rockies organization and is returning after several stops along the way.

What Servais Can Help the Rockies With

Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais (9) signals for a pitching change. Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

For starters, Servais managed the Mariners from 2016 to 2024, being relieved by Dan Wilson in 2024. During his managerial seasons, the new Rockies senior director of baseball operations led Seattle to a 680-642 record.

Holding a winning record as a manager, Servais should only help the Rockies with his already existing relationships with general manager Josh Byrnes.

“I'm looking forward to helping the Rox any way possible,” Servais said on Sunday. “I have known [general manager] Josh Byrnes a long time and look forward to working with him and Paul [DePodesta, president of baseball operations]," Servais said via Harding's article.

Paul DePodesta seems to see light at the end of the tunnel for this struggling franchise that hasn't been to the postseason since 2018, and adding Servais, an experienced baseball mind, the light at the end of the tunnel may be closer than it was before.

At the end of the day, the Rockies players and coaches must take what improvements the front office makes for the team and find a way to make it work. Playing as members of the NL West is difficult enough, but creating a budding culture may intrigue more players to help the cause.

According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, who wrote earlier in November, Rockies owner Dick Monfort, an owner who believes strongly in the labor issues for Major League Baseball, is "talking like they're going to spend this winter after their fourth consecutive season of 100-plus losses."

Spending on players, coaches and new staffing, Colorado isn't moving backward.