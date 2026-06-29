Rockies Post Lineup for Monday's Series Opener Against Sandy Alcantara
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The Colorado Rockies lost two out of three to the Minnesota Twins over the weekend in Minneapolis. Now they get to be at home at Coors Field to face a hot Miami Marlins team.
The Rockies have announced their starting lineup for the series-opening game on Monday night against Sandy Alcantara. They are going to need a big offensive production to have a chance against one of the better starters they will see this year - and he’s not even the best one they will see this series.
Alcantara will head into the matchup with an 8-4 record, having struck out 81 and carrying a 4.01 ERA. Colorado will send rookie Sean Sullivan out, who is 0-2 with an 8.25 ERA over three starts.
The pitching matchup is not in the Rockies' favor, but Coors Field has a way of changing the story unexpectedly.
The Lineup
Warren Shaeffer continues to mix up the lineup, and this time it is around his most productive hitters.
Mickey Moniak is batting second at DH while Hunter Goodman is in the number three slot. The Rockies are going to need their home run hitter to come through in these upcoming games. Goodman has smacked 25 long balls on the season with 47 RBI.
Here is the full lineup for Monday, June 27:
- LF Jake McCarthy (L)
- DH Mickey Moniak (L)
- C Hunter Goodman
- 1B TJ Rumfield (L)
- CF Cole Carrigg (S)
- RF Troy Johnston (L)
- 3B Kyle Karros
- SS Ezequiel Tovar
- 2B Edouard Julien (L)
Cole Carrigg continues to get at-bats and consistent playing time after he has proven to be impressive since his call-up.
The Monumental Challenge Ahead
Alcantara is going to present a real challenge for this lineup. The veteran right-hander has been one of Miami’s most dependable starters and one that they have looked to for years. He draws hitters into weak contact and can usually go deep into the games. Even in Coors Field, he will be hard to handle.
Colorado’s lineup is full of potential, though, and as they have surprised in the recent past, they can do it again. If they happen to get hot and Sullivan can keep Miami in check, the Rockies can find a path to win.
This won’t be an easy series, but it is Coors Field and this is the Rockies. Anything is possible on the right day.
First pitch will be at 6:40 p.m. MDT.
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Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Miami Marlins, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Connecticut Sun and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com