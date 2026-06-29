Who Stays and Who To Trade: The Rockies Outfield Situation

It sounds odd to say, but the Colorado Rockies having to place five outfielders on the IL at the same time earlier this month may have been one of the best things to happen to them.

Colorado's backups and prospects have shined this season, and with more waiting to break through in the minors, moves need to be made.

Eight players have played 15 or more games in the outfield this season for Colorado. The position group, as a whole, has been a pleasant surprise so far and the offense is one of the most productive in baseball. That said, pitching needs to be the Rockies' No. 1 priority and Colorado's overloaded outfield gives it a chance to get some new arms. Here are the guys Colorado must keep, could trade, and who falls in between.

The Future

Cole Carrigg

Carrigg has been nothing short of tremendous in his first month in the bigs. Not only are his stats strong, he's shown his raw, unteachable talent very early in his career. He's hit clutch home runs, recorded outfield assists, shown his speed when stretching extra base hits and has a strong .900 OPS at the plate thus far.

Could be nothing, but worth noting that this is the third time I’ve seen #Rockies rookie Cole Carrigg taking reps at second base over the past week.



Something to keep an eye on. pic.twitter.com/fRJoaCH0yH — Eli Whitney (@eliwhtney17) June 21, 2026

Carrigg will certainly be apart of the plan for the future, but he could be moved to the infield. He has been seen taking grounders at Coors on multiple occasions, so it's clear that Warren Schaefer and the front office see him as part of the future no matter where he is on the diamond.

Charlie Condon

The former Georgia superstar is starting to show his power at the professional level. Condon has 17 home runs and 55 RBI in just 70 games in AAA this season. He's looked much better this season andis knocking at the MLB door.

Condon also plays first base and could DH, so he is likely one of the guys that will not be playing outfield in the MLB, at least at first, to make room for the rest of the loaded position group.

Zac Veen

Veen, who has been a top name on the Rockies prospect list for years, may finally be ready to make his mark at the big league level. Sixty-five games in to his AAA season, Veen is hitting .330 with double-digit home runs and steals. The 2020 first-round pick is just 24 years old and looks to be blossoming at the plate; if he lives up to the hype he will be a Rockies lineup staple for years to come.

Trade Candidates

Mickey Moniak

Admitting this hurts, but moving Moniak before the deadline is probably the smart thing to do. While his excellent offensive season has helped the Rockies, it has also driven up Moniak's trade value. Moniak is on a one-year, $4 million contract with Colorado, meaning he will be a free agent this offseason. Given his age (28) and an undoubtedly higher price tag next season, it makes sense for the Rockies to deal him and get what they can for him now.

Jake McCarthy

McCarthy is in a similar boat to Moniak. After slumping at the plate last season for the Diamondbacks, the Rockies traded minor league pitcher Josh Grosz for him. Colorado has certainly benefited from that move; McCarthy has been white hot at the plate recently, now hitting .304 on the season. He is on pace to set career highs in average, RBIs, home runs, steals, extra base hits and OPS.

Jun 26, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Jake McCarthy (31) Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images | Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

I can see the Rockies wanting to lock him up for the future, but like Moniak, he is 28, on a one-year deal and his trade value has never been higher. He is on fire at the plate and offers above average batting and fielding value, so if any teams are willing to overpay at the deadline, moving McCarthy might be smart.

Troy Johnston

Like Moniak and McCarthy, Johnston has shown up in Denver and instantly overexceeded expectations. He leads the Rockies with a .315 batting average and is having a career year. Now, he is 29 and doesn't contain the power of someone like Moniak, but elite average hitters are hard to find in today's game. Johnston, for the right price, could be on the move due to him not fitting into the rebuilding window.

Brenton Doyle

This is a tricky one. Hindsight is 20/20, but Colorado probably should have dealt Doyle last season given the prospects that were waiting in the wings. Doyle, as all Rockies fans know, is an all-world defender, a great athlete and contains a lot of power in his bat. The problem is, his trade value is low right now due to his ice-cold season at the plate.

Doyle is a fan favorite, but if Colorado can get pitching for him before the deadline, they should do it. Doyle's .207 average and one home run in 111 at bats may not draw any interest, however. Doyle is on a one-year deal with arbitration eligibility in the 2027, 2028, and 2029 seasons.

Jordan Beck

Beck's primary trade appeal is his youth. Beck is 25 and has shown flashes, but his .183 average this season just isn't cutting it. Beck, like many others on this banged-up team, is on the 10-Day IL right now, but when he returns I have to imagine it will be to a bench role with the production from Colorado's other outfielders.

There just isn't room for Beck right now. After returning from his injury, he was just optioned to AAA, and he might not return to Coors Field given the current production in the lineup. If it were up to me, I'd move Beck now.

Prospects

Eight of the Rockies' top 15 prospects, according to MLB, are outfielders. Here are the guys not mentioned/waiting to make an impact in the coming years.

- Roldy Brito (A, ETA: 2028)

- Jared Thomas (AA, ETA: 2027)

- Robert Calaz (A+, ETA: 2028)

- Max Belyeu (A+, ETA: 2028)

- Sterlin Thompson: Up this season due to injuries, posting a .232 average and .688 OPS through 27 games.

And Finally...

Tyler Freeman can be moved to the infield. Freeman, 27, is a solid contact hitter and can play most positions on the field, which is a luxury. While he won't be favored over any of the top prospects coming up, keeping him around would be wise for his offensive reliability and defensive versatility.