Rockies Predicted To Bring Back Free Agent Pitcher to Bolster Starting Rotation

Going into the offseason, there are some questions facing the Colorado Rockies and president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta in terms of their own free agency. There were some positive signs and steps taken in 2026, despite what the final win/loss record says.

There is a good young core falling into place for the Rockies with position players, but when it comes to the pitching staff, both the starting and the bullpen. Last winter, DePodesta's path of bringing in veterans was one that backfired. Michael Lorenzen never worked out the way Colorado had hoped before he was released. Tomoyuki Sugano ended up being the best free agent addition, while Jose Quintana dealt with injuries, hampering his season.

One pitcher who is set to become a free agent is left-hander Kyle Freeland, and it's unclear whether or not he returns for another season. It feels like his time in Denver is up, but Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks otherwise.

Rockies Predicted to Re-Sign Kyle Freeland

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 33-year-old Denver native is living out a dream pitching for his hometown team. He has spent his entire career in the Mile High City, but despite signs pointing toward him leaving in free agency, Reuter thinks he will be brought back for one reason.

"Freeland has spent his entire 10-year career with the Rockies. He leads the franchise in starts (257), innings pitched (1,395.2) and pitching WAR (18.9). He served up a 6.69 ERA in 135.1 innings in 2026, backed by a slightly less terrible 5.09 FIP. The Rockies need innings badly enough to pursue a reunion and hope for a bounce back,'' Reuters wrote.

Freeland has seen the highs and lows the organization has been through during his time with the Rockies. He has pitched in one postseason in 2018, but he has endured four straight 100-loss seasons. Truth be told, his career 4.75 ERA isn't bad considering he pitches half his starts at Coors Field. If there is one thing he is, it's durable, and someone manager Warren Schaeffer can count on when he's healthy.

As with every offseason, there is going to be change coming to Colorado for 2027 and beyond. The pitching staff is one area where a lot of decisions need to be made. Bringing back Freeland would not be the worst mistake that DePodesta could make this winter and would give Schaeffer an arm he is familiar with. You can't count out a return until Freeland signs somewhere else this offseason.