Who Replaces the Rockies' Departing Free Agents?

Heading into free agency, it's clear that the Colorado Rockies have a starting pitching conundrum.

The Rockies have four pending unrestricted free agents, three of whom comprised 60% of the club's starting rotation to begin the 2026 season. Tomoyuki Sugano, Kyle Freeland and Jose Quintana made the first-, second-, and seventh-most starts for Colorado, representing an extremely high usage rate for one of the worst starting staffs.

On one hand, the Rockies front office, led by president Paul DePodesta and GM Josh Byrnes, understands that it potentially has a major rotation overhaul happening (even more so when you consider that Michael Lorenzen's already gone). On the other hand, will team executives feel particularly attached to members of a unit that produced an MLB-worst 6.28 ERA?

Of course, it's one thing to decide to move on from existing players, but quite another to find upgrades. Colorado added Sugano and Quintana last winter in hopes of stabilizing their starting five with capable veterans, but Sugano registered a 5.37 ERA while allowing 33 home runs and Quintana remained healthy for just 11 unremarkable starts.

Who Will Start for the Rockies in 2027?

Colorado Rockies pitcher Kyle Freeland. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sugano and Quintana will be 37 and 38, respectively, when next season begins, making them unlikely candidates to be retained. Freeland, however, is more complicated. His 6.65 ERA was the highest of any pitcher with 26 or more starts, but he is also significant as a homegrown local product who has spent his entire 10-year career with the Rockies.

Regardless of who stays or goes among the free-agent trio, there figures to be at least one rotation spot open in 2027, but a major restructuring is the most likely scenario. Internally, the club could find roles for holdovers like Ryan Feltner, rookie Mason Adams, and depth option Tanner Gordon. Chase Dollander could also be a factor, depending on his recovery from right elbow internal brace surgery back in June.

Outside the organization, the Rockies aren't expected to contend for the services of top-tier free agent pitchers like Tarik Skubal and Michael King. Beyond that, however, lies a long list of potential options, from ambitious targets like Freddy Peralta to a hometown hero like Kevin Gausman to hurlers with a high ground ball rate like Sonny Gray. Sandy Alcantara would be a dream trade candidate, but is likely off the trade market following a stellar 2026 campaign with the Miami Marlins.

After nearly one year in charge, it remains to be seen whether Colorado's brain trust of DePodesta and Byrnes has the go-ahead to increase spending and move up from the 27th-highest payroll in baseball.

What About Jordan Romano?

Colorado Rockies relief pitcher Jordan Romano. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I noted earlier that the Rockies have four pending unrestricted free agents. The only non-starter among the group is Jordan Romano, the 33-year-old veteran closer who may have revitalized his career with a strong bounce-back for Colorado after getting released by the Los Angeles Angels.

Despite not debuting for the Rockies until July, Romano reigned as the club's 2026 saves leader, notching 11 saves while striking out 27 batters in 25.2 innings. The club would probably be happy to pursue a reunion, but there are other options if he goes elsewhere.

Internally, Colorado could turn to Brennan Bernardino for the ninth-inning role. Bernardino was the club's most reliable reliever this past season, sporting a 2.81 ERA over 74 appearances. If they want to keep the 34-year-old in a setup role or simply pursue a more established closer, there are plenty to choose from, including Raisel Iglesias, Ryan Helsley, Kenley Jansen and Aroldis Chapman.

The Rockies will face an uphill climb to attract marquee free agents this winter. But DePodesta and Byrnes have the opportunity here to sell free-agent pitchers on a strong, young lineup, an improved farm system, and the allure of a Chicago White Sox-like improvement. That said, they've got some work to do.