The Rockies Prospects Most Likely to Get the Call After the All-Star Break

The Colorado Rockies’ second half should be about more than getting through the dog days of summer. With the team still at the bottom of the standings, the final months of the year need to be used as an evaluation period for players who could be part of the next competitive group.

That makes the farm system especially important. Colorado has already seen young players such as Hunter Goodman, TJ Rumfield and Kyle Karros give the roster more life, and the next step should be finding out which prospects are able to contribute at the major league level.

Some players still need more development time, but a few have already shown enough in the minors to make a second-half call-up plausible.

Charlie Condon

Colorado Rockies infielder Charlie Condon | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Condon is the one with the highest chance of getting called up this season. MLB.com lists him as the Rockies’ No. 2 prospect, and his Triple-A production has made it clear that he has very little left to prove at the minor league level.

In 79 games with the Albuquerque Isotopes, Condon was slashing .289/.414/.584 with 16 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs, 60 RBI and 52 walks. He also ranked near the top of the Pacific Coast League in home runs, OPS, extra-base hits and total bases.

The power is the selling point, but the walks and plate discipline is also impressive considering his age. Condon has shown the ability to do serious damage when he makes contact with the ball, and a good enough approach to take a free trip to first base when teams pitch away from him. This combination of skills could allow him to contribute to the Rockies lineup right away.

The only big question is Colorado already has young players earning at-bats, and TJ Rumfield has played well at first base. Still, Condon’s ability to play first base and right field gives the Rockies options. If the organization wants to use the second half to evaluate its next core, Condon should be seriously considered.

Sterlin Thompson

Colorado Rockies right fielder Sterlin Thompson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thompson is another strong candidate, especially because he had a cup of coffee this season due to Mickey Moniak being injured in June. He has not fully grabbed hold of a big league role yet, but his Triple-A production suggests he deserves another chance.

At Albuquerque this year, Thompson hit .314 with a .457 on-base percentage, a .916 OPS, six home runs, 36 RBI and 11 stolen bases. Like Condon, his ability to get on base stands out, as it suggests a mature approach at the plate, something that can translate to the majors right away if given the opportunity.

Thompson may not have Condon’s ceiling, but he is closer to being a useful player right now. If Colorado trades veterans or wants to create more at-bats for younger hitters, Thompson makes sense as a second-half option.

Adael Amador

Colorado Rockies second baseman Adael Amador | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amador’s case is more iffy, but he still belongs in this group. He has struggled in limited Major League chances, but his minor league track record remains strong enough to justify another opportunity.

This year, Amador has hit .263 with a .364 on-base percentage, six home runs, 46 RBI and 11 stolen bases in Triple-A. Last year, he was even better for Albuquerque, slashing .303/.405/.478 with 11 home runs, 59 RBI and 20 stolen bases in 80 games.

The primary motivation for Amador getting a chance is Colorado's middling infield play. He could come in and give the Rockies a switch-hitting infielder with on-base ability, speed, and solid defensive value in the middle infield. He may not force his way up like Condon, but if the Rockies want a different middle-infield option after the break, Amador is one of the first names who should get a look.

Condon has the most upside, Thompson has the clearest offensive fit and Amador fills a position group that needs answers. All three of these players have their own reasons to be considered for a second half call up.