Rockies-Reds Series Preview: How to Watch, Starting Pitchers, Injuries

The Colorado Rockies don't have anything left to play for the rest of the way except positioning in next summer's MLB Draft. And even that could be affected by the lottery. Is there any reason to pay attention anymore?

Yes, of course there is. Just because the Rockies are down and out in the standings doesn't mean there isn't exciting baseball to watch every single day. From exciting young players like Cole Carrigg to the thrilling highlights produced by Mickey Moniak and others, there's a lot to like about the Rockies (as long as you ignore the scoreboard).

The same could be said about the Cincinnati Reds this season. While the Reds aren't as down in the dumps record-wise as the Rockies, it could be argued that their fans are more disappointed with how everything has gone in 2026 than the folks in Colorado. Cincinnati made the postseason last year, yet it's completely out of the race this time around. Sure, competing in the crowded National League Central will do that, but it's still shocking how far the Reds have fallen in such a short amount of time.

All of that is what makes this series between the two teams so interesting. Both are in last place in their respective divisions. Both have nothing — at least on paper — to play for. But baseball is funny sometimes. Just because there's no apparent motivation doesn't mean none exists. Just because the games don't seem obviously exciting doesn't mean there's no reason to tune in.

Maybe something crazy happens this weekend. Maybe not. Either way, baseball is fun and worthy of our attention.

Here's a breakdown of the series, including how to watch, the probable starting pitchers and an updated Rockies injury report.

Series Schedule

Colorado Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday, July 17 — 6:40 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV; Reds.TV

Rockies.TV; Reds.TV Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Reds — WLW 700

Saturday, July 18 — 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV; Reds.TV

Rockies.TV; Reds.TV Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Reds — WLW 700

Sunday, July 19 — 1:10 p.m. MDT

TV: Rockies.TV; Reds.TV

Rockies.TV; Reds.TV Radio: Rockies — KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM, KNRV 1150; Reds — WLW 700

Probable Starting Pitchers

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday: Rockies — RHP Gabriel Hughes (0-0, 3.00 ERA) vs. Reds — RHP Brady Singer (3-9, 4.72 ERA)

Saturday: Rockies — TBD vs. Reds — RHP Rhett Lowder (3-6, 5.05 ERA)

Sunday: Rockies — RHP Ryan Feltner (3-3, 4.55 ERA) vs. Reds — RHP Hunter Greene (1-1, 6.97 ERA)

Rockies Injury Report

10-day injured list: OF Brenton Doyle (left oblique contusion, left groin tightness)

15-day injured list: RHP Seth Halvorsen (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (back spasms), RHP Blas Castaño (right pectoral strain), RHP Jaden Hill (right shoulder tendinitis)

60-day injured list: DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repair), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), LHP Welinton Herrera (torn left UCL), LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain)