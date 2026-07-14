Biggest Winners and Losers From the Rockies’ MLB Draft

The Colorado Rockies made the best decision possible to get the right prospects for multiple positions this weekend.

MLB Draft 2026 is a wrap. It's tough to tell who the losers are, but it's understandable that with every draft in any sport, we have to mention who some of the winners and losers are for each selection.

Winners from Draft Weekend

Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tyler Bell: Shortstop (No. 10 overall pick)

The first choice the Rockies went to was the Kentucky Wildcat product in the first round. Bell is a switch-hitting shortstop who has a smooth swing and can do some damage on both sides of the plate. He plays with a lot of edge and confidence. There were many home runs he hit during his time with Kentucky that resulted in him doing bat flips.

Bell is going to love hitting home runs at Coors Field. He's also excited to come to Colorado. In 41 games with the Wildcats, Bell slashed .343/.510/.608 with a 1.119 OPS. In addition, he had nine homers, 29 RBIs, and 49 hits. It's a great pick. The 21-year-old will only get better, and he looked perfect to play at shortstop.

Daniel Jackson: Catcher (No. 37 pick)

Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson (3) walks off after a timeout. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mr. Golden Spikes Winner! The Rockies hit the jackpot with this pick. He also won the SEC Triple Crown. Jackson put on a mesmerizing season with the Georgia Bulldogs. He's one of the strongest catchers in the draft. Jackson has a lot of power.

His junior season with the Bulldogs became his breakout season. Jackson led the nation in total bases (212) and runs scored (88). He finished the 2026 season with 32 home runs and 87 RBIs.

Jackson hits the ball very hard and has a lot of home run power, which will be heading to left field at Coors Field. His arm and athleticism are a major plus. We need to see if his defense will improve as he makes his journey to the pros.

Losers from Draft Weekend

The Colorado Rockies logo on a player's jersey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mikiah Negrete: Pitcher (Round 10, No. 284)

Negrete is a 22-year-old left-handed pitcher out of Cal State Fullerton. He had a solid 2026 season, posting a 9-4 record with a 2.70 ERA and career-high 94 strikeouts.

The skepticism is whether this is who he will truly be or if it will be a one-season wonder. Before 2026, Negrete didn't have an impressive 2024 and 2025 season. The ERA has been an issue for him so far, as he still needs to work on his mechanics. A lot of self-confidence and hard work will be critical for him to make the roster in the future.

Josh Swink: Pitcher (Round 17, No. 494)

Swink is another left-handed pitcher that the Rockies selected. Swink played three collegiate seasons at Liberty University. During the 2026 season, he gave up eight home runs and posted a 4.15 ERA with a 3-3 record.

His years in college have been mostly inconsistent. His total record is 7-8 with 106 strikeouts, and he has allowed 63 earned runs in 57 games (13 starts). He's one of the fourteen North Carolina high school players to get drafted this weekend.

There's talent there. The thing is that his fastball mostly reaches about 88 mph, and his changeup is about 79 to 80. Swink must improve to get ahead in the count and silence the opponents more consistently. Let's see if Swink can get better once he develops and goes up against tougher hitters.