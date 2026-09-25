Rockies Sending Out Top 3 Arms Attempting To Play Spoiler Against White Sox

Early in the second half of the season, it appeared that the Colorado Rockies looked to avoid a fourth straight 100-loss season. However, over the last month-plus, things have reverted to their struggling old ways from previous seasons and they enter the final series of the season this weekend against the Chicago White Sox at 57-102.

Sure, it's frustrating for an organization that underwent some big changes last offseason, with the addition of Paul DePodesta as the new president of baseball operations and Josh Byrnes as his general manager. Sure, it's frustrating that they have to endure another 100-loss season, but you can't deny some strides that were made in 2026.

Heading into the final series, there is a lot on the line for the White Sox, who are one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the race for the American League Central Division title. Whoever wins gets a bye in the wild-card round to the AL Division Series. The loser gets a best-of-three series against the AL West winner, either the Houston Astros or the Texas Rangers. If we know one thing about Warren Schaeffer and his club, they won't go down this weekend without a fight in attempting to play spoiler.

Rockies Announce Pitchers for White Sox Series

Colorado Rockies pitcher Jose Quintana Credit: Anna Carrington-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schaeffer is rolling out his top 3 arms for the final series of the season. It has been a frustrating last month in Denver, but ending it on a high note and playing spoiler would give a different feeling heading into the offseason, with eyes turning toward 2027. Here are the pitching matchups for this weekend.

Friday: Tomoyuki Sugano (12-11, 5.35 ERA) vs. Sean Burke (10-7, 3.40 ERA), 5:40 p.m. MDT

Saturday: Jose Quintana (2-3, 5.40 ERA) vs. Davis Martin (9-7, 3.84 ERA), 5:10 p.m. MDT

Sunday: Kyle Freeland (4-11, 6.58 ERA) vs. Anthony Kay (9-9, 4.53 ERA), 1:10 p.m. MDT

Quintana and Sugano were some key free-agent additions last offseason by DePodesta in an attempt to bring in some veteran pitchers along with Michael Lorenzen. However, Lorenzen struggled, was released and was picked up by the Toronto Blue Jays. Sugano has been very good this season for Colorado despite what his numbers say and Quintana dealt with injuries, which Schaeffer recently spoke about.

“(Quintana) I think he would have had a good year if he would have stayed healthy, and he’s got a different skill set than Michael’s,'' said Schaeffer, per Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "Sugano had a really good year for us. It’s based on the individual.”

All three starters this weekend for the Rockies are going to be free agents, and this could be considered a final audition before decisions are made this offseason. The Rockies' starting pitching staff was an issue down the stretch and there are some changes coming. Just what those changes are remains to be seen, but auditions begin this weekend where Colorado can play a big-time spoiler for the White Sox.