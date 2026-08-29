Rockies Set Lineup Hoping to Upset Braves on East Coast Road Trip

The Colorado Rockies aren’t making the playoffs this year. But they can still be disruptive to those with playoff dreams down the stretch.

The Rockies (52-83) play the NL East leading Atlanta Braves (80-55) in the second game of their three-game series on Saturday at Truist Park.

Colorado has shown signs of promise under first-year president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes. But, the record isn’t there yet. Colorado has dealt with so many injuries in its starting rotation that the group doesn’t look anything like what was expected. But the offense has been steadily productive and that could help Colorado pull off a win over the Braves on Saturday.

Rockies Lineup for Aug. 29, 2026

Colorado Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg with first base coach Doug Bernier. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

DH Jake McCarthy (L)

CF Cole Carrigg (S)

C Hunter Goodman

1B TJ Rumfield (L)

2B Connor Norby

3B Willi Castro (S)

RF Mickey Moniak (L)

LF Tristan Beck

SS Ezequiel Tovar

Colorado Rockies at Atlanta Braves

Where: Truist Park, Atlanta

Series Schedule, TV, Radio

Saturday: 3:10 p.m. — TV: Rockies: Rockies.TV; Braves: Braves Vision; Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM; Braves: 680 AM/93.7 FM The Fan, Los Bravos

Probable Pitchers

Saturday: Rockies RHP Zach Agnos (0-2, 5.68) vs. Braves LHP Martin Perez (8-8, 3.12)

Three Rockies Matchups That Matter

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman. Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hunter Goodman: The Braves risk everything pitching to the Rockies catcher. He enters the game with 36 home runs, 73 RBI and a .256 average. He’s on track to win his second straight National League Silver Slugger at catcher.

Jake McCarthy: One of the biggest revelations of the season for the Rockies. The left-handed hitting outfielder will DH on Saturday and has 13 home runs and 69 RBI with a batting average of .291. A .300 season isn’t out of the question.

Connor Norby: Acquired in a trade at the deadline from the Miami Marlins, Norby has a powerful bat and the Rockies like what they see so far. He’s dealt with injuries and only has six home runs and 25 RBI with a .220 batting average this season.

Rockies Injured List

7-Day IL: 2B Kyle Karros (concussion symptoms).

15-Day IL: LHP Kyle Freeland (cervical radiculopathy), LHP Sean Sullivan (left shoulder impingement).

60-Day IL: LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repain), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Welingon Herrera (torn left UCL), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).