Rockies Shuffle Lineup Without Hunter Goodman as Dodgers Go for Sweep

The Colorado Rockies are just trying to stay afloat. They are coming into Wednesday trying to prevent a sweep by the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field. They are going to have to do without their biggest offensive weapon as well.

Hunter Goodman has missed several games and is now on the 10-day injured list with a left shoulder strain after both he and the team hoped he could avoid an IL stint. The move was finally made, and it was the right one. There is no reason to rush Goodman.

That’s a significant loss for a team that is preparing to face the Dodgers right-hander Roki Sasaki, but not one they didn’t see coming.

The Rockies will take the field on Wednesday at 50-76 after falling 7-6 on Tuesday. Los Angeles has won the first two games of the series and they are now 76-51, leading the division by 8.5 games ahead of the Padres.

Rockies Continue to Adjust

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jake McCarthy will lead off for the purple team and play right field against Sasaki. Micky Moniak will follow as designated hitter.

One of the bright spots of the team, rookie Cole Carrigg, will be batting third and playing center field. TJ Rumfield is moving to cleanup with Zac Veen bats fifth and starts in left field.

Brett Sullivan is taking the catching duties in Goodman’s absence.

Colorado Rockies Starting Lineup vs. Dodgers

Jake McCarthy, RF Mickey Moniak, DH Cole Carrigg, CF TJ Rumfield, 1B Zac Veen, LF Connor Norby, 3B Adael Amador, 2B Brett Sullivan, C Ezequiel Tovar, SS

Starting pitcher: Kyle Freeland

Rockies Make Four Pitching Moves

Colorado was busy today with all the transactions. They reshaped the pitching staff ahead of Wednesday’s game.

The Rockies selected the contract of left-hander Mark Manfredi from Triple-A Albuquerque and reinstated right-hander Jaden Hill from the 15-day injured list. To clear up some spots, right-hander TJ Shook was optioned back to Triple-A after just being called up on August 17.

Left-hander Parker Mushinski was designated for assignment.

Manfredi was acquired in the trade with the Milwaukee Brewers earlier this month, which sent Antonio Senzatela away. Manfredi had a 3.09 ERA over just 23.1 innings with Triple-A Nashville before the trade and now will get his chance in the Majors.

Hill’s return gives the Rockies another bullpen option. He was placed on the injured list clear back in June with right shoulder tendinitis.

The Rockies now have 37 players on their 40-man roster.

Kyle Freeland Faces Big Challenge

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Kyle Freeland Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers have scored 18 runs in the last two games. Freeland is going to be tasked with stopping that.

The veteran comes into the game with a 4-10 record, 6.27 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 98 strikeouts. He will be countered by Sasaki, who is 5-5 with a 4.46 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, and 108 strikeouts.

Of course, Freeland is going to have to find a way around Shohei Ohtani, who launched a 448-foot shot for his 30th home run of the season on Tuesday. He has three home runs just in this series.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. MT at Coors Field.