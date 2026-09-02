Rockies Set Starting Lineup for Rubber Game With Orioles

After suffering a frustrating loss on Monday night to the Baltimore Orioles at home, 2-1, the Colorado Rockies bounced back and won the second game of the three-game series on Tuesday night, 4-2, to force a rubber game of the series on Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

Colton Cowser robbed the Rockies' Jake McCarthy of a potential game-winning home run for the final out on Monday night with a terrific catch. However, on Tuesday night, Baltimore didn't get as lucky, as TJ Rumfield hit his first home run since July, in the bottom of the seventh, to break a 2-2 tie and send the Rockies to a 4-2 victory.

The two teams will play the rubber game on Wednesday afternoon, and Colorado will be looking for a series win and inch closer to avoiding losing 100 games for a fourth straight season.

Rockies Lineup vs. Orioles

Colorado Rockies infielder TJ Rumfield Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LF Jake McCarthy

3B Connor Norby

C Hunter Goodman

1B TJ Rumfield

CF Cole Carrigg

RF Tristan Beck

DH Adael Amador

2B Ryan Ritter

SS Ezequiel Tovar

Baltimore Orioles at Colorado Rockies

Time: 1:10 p.m. MDT

Where: Coors Field, Denver

TV: Rockies: Rockies.TV: Orioles: MASN

Radio: Rockies: KOA 850 AM/94.1 FM: Orioles: 98 Rock 97.9 FM, WBAL 1090 AM

Probable Pitchers

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Tomoyuki Sugano Credit: Brett Davis | Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Orioles: LHP Trevor Rogers (9-9, 4.38) vs. Rockies: RHP Tomoyuki Sugano (12-8, 5.23)

Former Orioles right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano will look to clinch the series as he looks to turn the page from a frustrating August. In five starts, the 36-year-old had an 8.61 ERA in23 innings with 37 hits and 223 runs allowed. That was on the heels of a good month in July, when he had a 2.95 ERA over three starts and 18.1 innings.

As for Trevor Rogers, the veteran has had an up-and-down season, but the Orioles are in the thick of the American League wild-card spot and need the 28-year-old to come up big against the Rockies. This is the final game of a three-city, nine-game road trip for Baltimore, which returns home to begin a four-game series with the Boston Red Sox on Thursday night.

Rockies Injured List

7-Day IL: 2B Kyle Karros (concussion symptoms).

15-Day IL: LHP Kyle Freeland (cervical radiculopathy), LHP Sean Sullivan (left shoulder impingement).

60-Day IL: LHP Jose Quintana (left elbow sprain), RHP Pierson Ohl (right UCL repain), RHP RJ Petit (right elbow UCL strain), RHP McCade Brown (right shoulder inflammation), LHP Welingon Herrera (torn left UCL), RHP Chase Dollander (right elbow sprain), DH Kris Bryant (lumbar degenerative disk disease).