The Colorado Rockies are a team that has been in the bottom of the basement for many years now as they have been stuck in a long rebuild. Manager Warren Schaeffer has not been able to catch any breaks with injuries and such that come with a rebuild and finishing at the bottom of the standings.

But now it seems like the Rockies finally want to start adding to the team and trying to climb out of the bottom of the league standings. Recently, they went out and acquired starting pitchers Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox.

Acquiring Castillo and Martin are not World Series altering moves, but they are moves nonetheless for a team that never seems to want to add or get better. And with these two added to the rotation, they should go out and add more starters and try to continuously improve in that area.

There are no guarantees if there is a 2027 MLB season, that Dollander will be ready in time from his elbow injury that he had to have surgery on. There are also no guarantees that Kyle Freeland is going to be back with the Rockies as he is on the wrong side of 30 and could be set to retire soon.

Mike Soroka Would be a Nice Addition

Apr 30, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Mike Soroka (34) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Colorado Rockies current starting rotation even with Castillo and Martin added into the mix, is not exactly something to write home about. But they should dip into the free agent pool and take a swing at signing former Atlanta Braves draft pick Michael Soroka.

Soroka is also a guy that could fit the Rockies profile as he also deals with injuries just about every season he goes out there and pitches. But when Soroka is healthy, he is a guy that can give the Rockies some length and can give them a chance to win every fifth day when he takes the mound.

Soroka is not the flashiest name out there as Michael King is still on the market and is going to have plenty of suitors. But if the Rockies are serious about trying to accelerate this rebuild that has felt like it's taken way too long, Soroka could be a good addition to the rotation.

Adding Soroka would help stabilize the rotation till Dollander and others return from their injuries. There is no telling if the Rockies are interested in Soroka or not, but they definitely should be.