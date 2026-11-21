The first major move of the Colorado Rockies' Paul DePodesta-led front office was an inspired one.

Looking to add a frontline starting pitcher without giving up the farm or committing huge money or term, the organization managed to land Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox at the mere cost of two prospects (left-handed pitcher Sean Sullivan and catcher Douglas Veliz) outside of the club's top-30.

How did DePodesta and GM Josh Byrnes manage such a coup for the Rockies? The White Sox were willing to make the deal as long as Colorado also took on the $22.75 million still owed to Luis Castillo in what was essentially a salary dump trade.

The Rockies were happy to oblige — and rightfully so.

Castillo suffered through an awful 2026 campaign that only got worse when he was traded from the Seattle Mariners to Chicago. After going 3-9 with a 5.06 ERA over 17 starts with the Mariners, he would see his ERA balloon to 8.42 over nine games with the White Sox before a shoulder injury ended his campaign prematurely.

For Rockies, Castillo Offers Potential Value

Chicago White Sox pitcher Luis Castillo is Colorado-bound after an offseason trade. Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

But where some teams may have seen a contract to avoid, Colorado saw an opportunity.

For starters, the Rockies simply were not going to land Martin for Sullivan and Veliz without Castillo's contract being attached. The 29-year-old is coming off of a career-best season in which he recorded a 3.95 ERA through 28 starts (he went 9-8) while setting career-highs in strikeouts (122) and innings pitched (144). He remains under club control through to 2031 and already represents Colorado's top starting pitching option.

To get Martin, the Rockies had to take on Castillo, which is less of a burden than it may seem. Prior to his disastrous 2026, the 33-year-old reeled off seven consecutive seasons of ERA's that ranged from 2.99 to 3.98 while starting no fewer than 25 games in all but one of those years (the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign).

It's entirely possible that Castillo is going through age-related decline that may not reverse. That would be far from ideal for an organization that is starved for starting pitching and already has Kris Bryant's onerous contract on the books, but it would also be a manageable scenario. The Dominican righty carries a vesting option of $25 million for 2028, but is unlikely to meet the innings requirement (reportedly 180 innings) and would, then, become a free agent after 2027.

In other words, if Castillo can revert back to his pre-2026 form, Colorado just landed two top-of-the-rotation pitchers. And if he can't, his contract ultimately becomes a necessary pill to swallow to acquire the services of Martin that they will likely be done with at season's end.

In their first major move in charge, DePodesta and Byrnes accomplished two difficult things: they added capable starting pitching at minimal cost and executed a trade that carries limited risk and high potential reward.