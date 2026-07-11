Rockies Should Target Tyler Bell as a Long-Term Fit at No. 10

The Colorado Rockies have a chance to add more than another talented name to their system with the No. 10 pick in the 2026 MLB draft.

Kentucky shortstop Tyler Bell would give Colorado a position player who fits what the organization should be chasing: athleticism, offensive feel, and enough defensive flexibility to grow with the club’s farm system. The Rockies are still trying to turn their minor league talent into major league mainstays, which makes this pick less about immediate impact and more about finding someone who can develop alongside their core.

Bell is not the flashiest name in the class, but that might be part of the appeal. MLB Pipeline ranks him as the No. 10 prospect in this year’s draft, and his profile lines up with what Colorado should be targeting. He slashed .343/.510/.608 with nine home runs, 29 RBI and 10 stolen bases across 41 games at Kentucky, giving the Rockies a player whose value is built on more than projection.

The Next Generation

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) reacts after his single | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That blend of power, speed, and bat-to-ball ability would make Bell a natural fit for the next stage of Rockies baseball. Colorado already has young pieces worth believing in, from Hunter Goodman emerging as an All-Star and one of the best catchers in all of baseball to Ethan Holliday, Charlie Condon, and Zac Veen remaining part of the larger minor league picture. Bell would not need to carry that group by himself, but he could give the Rockies another polished position player capable of growing with it.

That is why Bell makes sense as more than another prospect added to the system. His value would come from how naturally he could fit around that group as a switch-hitting infielder with offensive feel, defensive flexibility, and enough polish to project well as a major leaguer.

General manager Josh Byrnes recently told MLB.com that the Rockies that they have improved by having "better quality at-bats" while also noting the impact of defense, baserunning, and pitching. Bell checks enough of those boxes to mesh perfectly with Colorado and what they are building. Even if he does not stay at shortstop long-term, his skill set could translate around the infield.

There is also a makeup element worth noting. Bell told MLB.com that his goal is to “stay consistent, tackle today” and then “outdo it tomorrow.” Kentucky coach Nick Mingione told the Lexington Herald-Leader that Bell is “wired differently in a good way,” pointing to his work ethic and how he treats people.

Colorado needs talent to move forward as a franchise, but they also need players who fit the team and its culture. Bell's skill makes him a strong baseball fit, and the way he is described is reason to believe that he could handle being a part of a long climb back to baseball relevance.

At No. 10, Colorado should prioritize a player who fits the organization’s direction. Bell would give the Rockies a switch-hitting infielder with polish, flexibility, and the type of everyday profile that could grow with the core they are trying to build.