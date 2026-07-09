MLB Draft Targets: Who Should the Rockies Take at 10?

It is clear that Colorado's biggest need is quality pitching, specifically starters. Chase Dollander looks to be promising, but outside of him, this Rockies staff is aging and struggling. Plus, Dollander is undergoing elbow surgery. If they go that route, here are the names to watch.

Cam Flukey, RHP, Coastal Carolina

Jun 21, 2025; Omaha, Neb, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers starting pitcher Cameron Flukey (2). Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Flukey, as a sophomore, was tremendous. He struck out 118 and walked just 24 in 101.2 innings of work, posting a 3.19 ERA and finishing 8-3 on the season. Coastal won the Sun Belt and finished as national runners-up. The only reason his stock dropped is because he was out with a rib injury for much of the 2026 season, only pitching 24 innings this season. He has it all: velocity, swing-and-miss stuff, stamina, the list goes on. If healthy and available, he should be a great pick up.

Gio Rojas, LHP, Stoneman Douglas HS (FL)

Rojas is one of just two pitchers inside the MLB's Top 10 prospect rankings, the other being Jackson Flora of UCSB who will almost certainly be gone by 10. Rojas is the complete package, a lengthy six-foot-four with a fastball in the upper nineties at just 19 years of age. He comes from Stoneman Douglas, one of the best baseball high schools in America where he was tested against great competition weekly. Rojas is easily the best high school arm on the board.

Liam Peterson, RHP, Florida

Florida pitcher Liam Peterson (12) | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Peterson had an interesting career at Florida. He has always been a top-ranked prospect, but never developed into one of the SEC's best pitchers like he was supposed to. He also struggled to work late into games. Now, what he does have is a fantastic pitch mix, a high-nineties fastball and an MLB frame. The six-foot-five starter has the tools and will be around at 10, but this would be a reach of a pick.

The 'Best Available' Approach

While the Rockies need pitching more than hitting, this draft is offense-heavy. If the Colorado is targeting the best prospect available at 10, it will likely be a hitter.

Drew Burress

If the Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket falls to 10, he should be the pick. The quick outfielder hit for power and average in college, leading the Jackets to an ACC title and breaking the all-time GT home run record this past season.

Ryder Helfrick

Feb 6, 2026; Fayetteville, AR, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks catcher Ryder Helfrick (27). Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The backstop from Arkansas could be drafted as the catcher of the future if the front office sees Goodman getting dealt.

AJ Gracia

He split time at Virginia and Duke while in school, but he raked everywhere he went. As a true freshman at Duke, Gracia was an everyday starter and hit .305 with 14 homers as a rookie in the ACC. This past season at UVA was his best yet; his OPS was an tremendous 1.121. This guy is one of the best pure hitters on the board.

Athletic SEC Prospects

Derek Curiel, the left-handed outfielder and national champion at LSU is ranked as the No. 12 prospect by MLB. Justin Lebron and Tyler Bell, from Alabama and Kentucky respectively, are excellent defensive shortstops with power that could be on the board. Finally, Texas A&M's Chris Hacopian is one of the most pro-ready hitters in the class and would be a strong pick if he's still on the board.

LSU's Derek Curiel (6). | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Outside contenders are Louisville's Zion Rose, Mississippi State's Ace Reese and Georgia's Daniel Jackson. I don't see them being picked this high, though.

The Pick Should Be...

If Flora is somehow available, it has to be him. I am of the opinion that you take the best overall player, so while Colorado needs pitchers, a hitter will likely be the selection if they share that approach. If Burress is on the board, take him. If not, Gracia will likely be available and would be my top choice.