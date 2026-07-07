Rockies' Cole Carrigg Is Already Showing Why He's a Future Star

It's amazing when the bright lights aren't too bright for baseball's next stars.

Cole Carrigg, who made his MLB debut just under a month ago for the Colorado Rockies, has already emerged as one of the best players on the team. His bat has been absolutely on fire — especially as of late — and it doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

All it takes is one brief glance at how he's hitting in July to see just how special Carrigg could become. In six games this month, Carrigg is slashing .471/.450/1.000 with one home run and 10 RBIs. He's added two doubles and two triples, as well.

While those overall numbers pop off the page, it's the individual performances that really show just how special Carrigg has the potential to be. In Monday night's 8-7 extra-inning loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers — the premier franchise in baseball at the moment — Carrigg was the main reason the Rockies were even competitive. He went 3-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs. In other words, he was phenomenal.

The Rockies Have Found a Reason to Believe in Cole Carrigg

Colorado Rockies center fielder Cole Carrigg. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The at-bat everybody will remember from Monday night's game came in the ninth inning against Dodgers closer Tanner Scott.

The Rockies were down 6-4, and all hope seemed lost. Sure, the bases were loaded, but there were two outs. And Scott was on the mound. There was no way Colorado was going to mount a comeback.

Carrigg thought otherwise.

He absolutely laced a ball into the right-center gap, scoring two runs to tie the game. If it weren't for an excellent relay by the Dodgers, a third run might have scored, too. Regardless, the game was tied at six runs apiece, sending the contest to extra innings, where the Rockies ultimately lost.

COLE CARRIG DRILLS A BALL INTO THE GAP OFF TANNER SCOTT TO GIVE THE ROCKIES A NINTH INNING LEAD! pic.twitter.com/8wkNG7y8kv — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) July 7, 2026

But the loss isn't the story here — Carrigg's ability to deliver in the clutch is. The Rockies aren't necessarily playing for wins in 2026, meaning every glimpse of hope is a welcome one. Carrigg's heroics certainly fit that bill.

Hope is a funny thing – especially in baseball where each game is such a fleeting moment in what is a marathon of a season. One game doesn't guarantee Carrigg will become a future Hall of Famer, but it does reinforce why the Rockies are so excited about his future. If he continues producing moments like these, Colorado may have found a player capable of helping lead the franchise into its next competitive era.