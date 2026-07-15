Projecting How Long it Will Take Rockies Draft Picks to Reach Majors

Patience will be a factor for the new draft picks. Work ethic and discipline will be tested. The Colorado Rockies' top draft picks must prove their worth to the team no matter how long it takes.

Assessing Daniel Jackson’s Impact on Rockies’ Catcher Position

Georgia Bulldogs catcher Daniel Jackson | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Daniel Jackson is one of the top players that the Rockies are truly fans of. They can't wait to see what he can do on the field. Colorado selected him with the No. 37 pick.

Jackson is only 21 years old, and he's showing the baseball world how versatile and lethal he can be. Jackson's entering the transfer portal to come to the Georgia Bulldogs turned into one of the best decisions of his career.

Playing for the Bulldogs gave him more exposure and confidence. Jackson joins a special list of players to win the SEC triple crown. Jackson is one of the reasons why the Bulldogs reached the College World Series for the first time in 18 years.

Does drafting Jackson impact the catcher position since Hunter Goodman is the starting player at the position? Not necessarily. The upside about Jackson's game is that he can also play the outfield. Since he's entering his first year as a professional baseball player and Goodman has established himself as a reliable power-hitting catcher for Colorado, Jackson will be humble and gracious enough to play the outfield position. Jackson is focused on playing baseball and does anything he can to be part of the team and help the Rockies win.

If Jackson stays healthy and gets many more reps in the outfield, then he could make his MLB debut in three years. With this talent and determination to be great, maybe he could get promoted in two years. Jackson finished the 2026 season with 32 home runs and 87 RBIs and received numerous accolades.

Tyler Bell is one of the most talented switch-hitting shortstops to come out of the draft. The Rockies hope they get to have their own Francisco Lindor on their team in the future. Bell is the second-highest draft pick in Kentucky history. Bell is all about baseball and has seen plenty of competition.

If he were a high school product, then it would take him at least 4-5 years to reach the majors. Since he produced at a collegiate level, it might take him three to four years, tops. There have been times when a player lasts for more than five years in the minors. Bell doesn't give us the impression that he will spend a bulk of his career in the minors.

The switch hitter slashed .343/.510/.608 with nine home runs, 29 RBI, and 10 stolen bases in 41 games. Due to his batting skills, the Rockies could promote him sooner than we think. The Rockies could try to encourage him to start practicing for second base.