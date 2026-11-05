Rockies Star Hunter Goodman Has Chance to Make Franchise History

The Colorado Rockies are trending in the right direction, though be it slowly. The franchise a few years ago looked lost without direction or stars to build around, but if anything, the Rockies are starting to find their core pieces to build around, headlined by catcher Hunter Goodman.

Goodman has become the Rockies' best hitter, smashing 72 home runs over the last two seasons. It's not just the Coors Effect; this guy has got some serious power, sending 25 home runs into opposing stands in 2026.

On top of another All-Star season, the Rockies catcher has the chance to become the next receptiant of back-to-back Silver Slugger Awards.

Goodman Chasing Rockies Silver Slugger History

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) hits a solo home run. Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

The last time the Rockies had a back-to-back Silver Slugger winner was when shortstop Trevor Story did it in 2018-2019. In that time frame, Story hit 72 home runs for the franchise - funny enough, the same amount that Goodman has had over the last two years.

Not only is Goodman trying to become the first player since Story to complete the goal, but he also has a chance to do so by hitting the same number of home runs. Keep in mind, Goodman has one competitor on the other side of the race.

Gabriel Moreno of the Arizona Diamondbacks is the other finalist for the catcher's Silver Slugger Award. Moreno hit 16 home runs, yet held a .311 batting average, was a 6.7 WAR player and had an OPS+ of 143.

Goodman hit 41 home runs, drove in 88 RBIs and had a 115 OPS+. The award is decided under the following criteria:

“Each MLB team receives four (4) votes: the manager and three coaches of the team’s choice. Votes are based on a combination of offensive statistics, including OPS, OPS+, home runs, RBI, batting average, total bases and runs, as well as the managers’ and coaches’ general impressions of a player’s overall offensive value.”

Goodman was tied for sixth in Major League Baseball this season in home runs, and for an award typically associated with home run hitters, rather than hitters who stand out with batting average like Moreno.

There's a world where this race could be close, but fans will have to wait until the winners are announced on Nov. 17. Until then, the Rockies' front office needs to square things off on their offseason plans, given that free agency has been open since Monday.