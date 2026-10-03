Rockies' Hunter Goodman Projected to Make Franchise History in Arbitration

The Colorado Rockies have a lot to do this offseason. If they want to keep Hunter Goodman around, they are going to have to start paying him like the cornerstone piece he has become.

MLB Trade Rumors released its annual salary arbitration projections on Friday. The Rockies have six players who are arbitration-eligible this offseason.

None of those is projected to receive more than Goodman.

The two-time All-Star is projected to earn $6.2 million in his first trip through arbitration. According to Rockies Insider Patrick Lyons, that would surpass the $5 million salaries of Nolan Arenado and Trevor Story when they were first-time arbitration-eligible players with Colorado.

Hunter Goodman Earned Raise

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman’s projected salary shouldn’t be much of a surprise after his last two seasons. He had a breakout season in 2025 and then followed it up with another impressive performance in 2026.

The 26-year-old finished 2026 hitting .245/.310/.529 with 41 home runs and 88 RBI across 138 games. He was third in the National League in home runs and second in slugging percentage.

Goodman also earned his second consecutive All-Star selection. No doubt about it, he is one of the best offensive catchers in baseball.

Goodman put an exclamation point on his season during the last series of the 2026 campaign.

The Rockies were facing the Chicago White Sox with nothing to gain except evaluations of prospects and planning for 2027. Goodman had much more.

He hit his 40th and 41st home runs in the same game, making him just the eighth primary catcher in the Major Leagues to ever reach 40 home runs in a season.

His 25 road home runs also established a new National League record for a primary catcher, surpassing Johnny Bench.

That kind of production has earned him a considerable raise.

Goodman got here by earning close to the Major League minimum over the course of his first years in the majors. Now, MLB Trade Rumors is projecting him to jump to $6.2 million for 2027.

The Rockies need to keep him.

Rockies Have 6 Eligible for Arbitration

Colorado Rockies left fielder Jake McCarthy (31) slides into third on an RBI triple Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goodman isn’t the only important decision that will be facing Colorado.

Jake McCarthy received the second-highest projection at $4.6 million. Despite everything going on around him, he had a breakout year in 2026.

Ryan Feltner is projected at $3.8 million. He finished the season with a 5.40 ERA and moved into a multi-inning relief role late in the year.

Jimmy Herget is projected at $2.4 million; Brennan Bernardino is projected at $1.6 million and Jordan Beck for $1.2 million.

Not every single arbitration-eligible player is guaranteed to receive a contract. Colorado will have to decide whether to tender each player before the November 20 deadline.

There should be no question about Goodman.

Goodman Is Part of Rockies’ Future

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado has been in a rebuild and is searching for young players who can possibly help turn things around in Denver.

Goodman has eliminated any question surrounding whether he was part of the next competitive core for the Rockies.

He followed a 31-homer season in 2025 with a 40-homer record-setting campaign in 2026. He’s a two-time All-Star and has developed into a dangerous power hitter at his position.

At the projected $6.2 million, Goodman will still be one of the biggest bargains on Colorado’s roster considering what he produces for this team and the years remaining of team control.

There are much more difficult decisions to be made this winter for Colorado. Paying Hunter Goodman is not one of them.