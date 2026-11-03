Two Colorado Rockies Breakout Candidates for the 2027 Season

While the Colorado Rockies front office is getting busy this offseason, the current Rockies players must be even busier to try to improve their game.

Trades and free-agent signings are critical to a team to improve, but it's also up to the players who are in the franchise to improve their offense and defense. It takes sacrifices and relentless hours to become a better athlete.

There are at least two Colorado players who have the potential to reach All-Star status or slash better numbers in 2027. It all depends on how hungry they are to be better than they were in the 2026 season.

Rockies Young Guns Are Destined for All-Star Leap

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kyle Karros

The 24-year-old third baseman could become one of the best players on the roster for next season. How can he get there? By working on his plate discipline and taking care of his body. In his second season with the Rockies, but his first full season with the team, Karros has made trips to the injury list.

Karros played 131 games and collected 101 hits. But he can do much better. Karros slashed .253/.347/.761 OPS. As the third baseman for this team, Karros has high expectations for himself. That's a major quality. Self-confidence is key in any player. He must put that on display and work relentlessly with any baseball savant who can take his training and in-game preparation to the next level.

It would be disappointing if Karros went through his career without becoming an All-Star. Karros must develop more power in his offense. We should be seeing this young man make a leap next season. His numbers should go higher, and hopefully he's in the All-Star conversation. The franchise wants Karros to become a great all-around third baseman and join other greats at that position like Vinny Castilla and Nolan Arenado.

Zac Veen

There's a strong belief that Veen will explode in 2027. If he demonstrates to the Rockies and everyone else what he did in the minors, plus adds muscle to his body, it's only the beginning of what's to come. Veen was the comeback player for the Rockies this season, whether he gets recognized or not. For those who tuned in, he came back with a vengeance after a rollercoaster 2025 season.

The 2027 season should be a season where Veen will play a lot of games and have success on the mound against opponents. Veen is the ninth overall pick of the 2020 MLB Draft. Veen is due to break out and is someone to keep an eye on next season. A player with size, speed, and power. That's a dangerous combination. The best is yet to come.