Two Stars' Strikeouts Struggles Directly Coincide With Rockies Losses

Nobody is necessarily surprised that the Colorado Rockies have the fewest wins in baseball in 2026, but the record is so far from the actual truth this season that it is hard to fathom.

The Rockies are an entirely different team from the 2025 Rockies that posted a 119-loss record as one of the worst that baseball had ever seen. So, it isn't fair to say that Colorado is headed down the same path.

Already this year, the Rockies went into the belly of the beast that is Rogers Centre and taken down the Toronto Blue Jays for their first series victory of the year, which didn't come before June in 2025.

Colorado Rockies second baseman Willi Castro (3) celebrates after scoring against the Miami Marlins during the fourth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Then, went back to Coors Field where they swept one of the best offenses in baseball this year — the Houston Astros. So, looking at the early accomplishments, fans should still be disappointed because the Rockies could be even better.

There are plenty of close games that the team could have won, including an extra-inning battle with the San Diego Padres. Instead, strikeouts would be the final dagger, led by five alone from Willi Castro.

Castro, alongside Hunter Goodman, is one of two players badly struggling with strikeouts as two players with the most in baseball. If the Rockies want to win games, these two cannot continue at the pace that they have been this season.

Issues with Both Goodman and Castro

Colorado Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) gets a hit during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park. | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Players that this team cannot afford to have long-lasting ruts easily include Goodman and Castro. Goodman won his first Silver Slugger in 2025 as the lone highlight to the Rockies' season, but has looked nothing like the same hitter thus far.

Goodman's batting average is finally starting to climb back up, but he is one of three in the NL to have 30 or more strikeouts on the year, not a stat one wants to be the leader in, as he has been retired in nearly 50% of his at-bats.

Who else but Hunter?! pic.twitter.com/lAxBFv2s1V — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) April 17, 2026

Castro on the other hand, is struggling in every aspect as he has 24 strikeouts to Goodman's 30, but is only hitting .214 with an OPS under .620. At least for Goodman, when he hits, he hits hard, which is why he is slugging over .500.

That is not the case for Castro, so his significant time at the plate could be dwindling if that doesn't turn around as it rightfully should.

The Rockies have been ragged on plenty, so if there is a major eye sore and clear reason as to why they aren't winning games, then management needs to do something about it.