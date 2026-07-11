Colorado Rockies Select Tyler Bell at No. 10 in the 2026 MLB Draft

The Colorado Rockies have made their first selection in the 2026 MLB Draft. They select SS Tyler Bell, a 21-year-old out of the University of Kentucky.

Welcome to the Rockies, Tyler ‼️



With the 10th overall pick in the 2026 MLB Draft the Rockies select SS Tyler Bell. pic.twitter.com/jqyHfVNEJZ — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) July 11, 2026

Bell hit .343 with an OPS of 1.119 this past season. His tremendous hitting numbers, along with his defensive highlights, earned him First-Team All-SEC honors in his second and final season in Lexington.

This is the second time Bell has been drafted. As a top-15 high school prospect, the Tampa Bay Rays took him with the No. 66 pick back in 2024. He decided to pass that opportunity up and head to college, a decision that has now clearly paid off.

Bell made an impact on day one at UK; he was named the starting shortstop as a true freshman and recorded double-digit home runs and steals in his first year at Kentucky. He was named a Freshman All-American and earned Freshman All-SEC honors after a successful first year in blue and white.

In his collegiate career, Bell finished with 110 hits across 350 at-bats. He launched 19 homers, doubled 23 times, drove in 73 runs and stole 21 bases. Bell was the third infielder taken in this draft after Roch Cholowsky (White Sox) and Grady Emerson (Rays) were taken with the first two picks.

How He Fits

While the Rockies' top need is pitching, the top of this draft was very hitter-heavy. With an outfield that is loaded with current talent and prospects in waiting, it is no surprise that Colorado looked to add to its infield.

Bell is a tremendous athlete; Baseball America grades his arm and fielding at 55, his highest-graded tools. Bell has a big-leaguer frame; he's 6-foot-1, 190 lbs. with room to grow and power in the bat.

The infield's future in Denver is uncertain. Middle infielders Ezequiel Tovar and Edouard Julien have struggled mightily this season. Of course, everyone in the organization hopes Tovar returns to his old form and gets it going at the plate again, but given his 2026 form, the future of the middle infield is unknown.

If Bell can produce in the minors, he may get a call-up to help fill out Colorado's infield in the next year or two.

What's Next

The Rockies' front office has a busy day ahead. Colorado holds the 37th pick (competitive balance-A) and the 38th pick (second round) coming up later this afternoon. Expect to see at least one pitcher taken then.