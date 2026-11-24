The Colorado Rockies have been a team in the middle of a rebuild that has seemed centuries long now. But it seems that they finally want to start upgrading their team and start adding as their fans deserve it and the team has been in the basement for long enough.

The Rockies recently started to add to their team when they struck a deal with the Chicago White Sox where they added two veteran starting pitchers. The Rockies added Luis Castillo and Davis Martin who are both capable of covering a bunch of innings for Colorado in the near future.

The Rockies recently received a trade grade from ESPN and they actually got decent recognition for pulling this trade off and adding to the team. Reporters David Schoenfield and Bradford Doolittle gave the Rockies a B for the trade additions of Castillo and Martin.

Martin and Castillo are not going to be gamechangers where it makes the Rockies a World Series contender, but they are additions nonetheless. They are guys that are going to help replace a potential exit of Kyle Freeland and help youngster Chase Dollander take more time to recover from a season-ending injury.

Martin has potential to be new Rockies ace

Davis Martin. Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Martin is a guy that really excelled at the beginning of the year for the Chicago White Sox. But as the season went on and the season got later, Martin started to get on the struggle bus and was not himself anymore.

But as he now is headed to Colorado to be in their starting rotation, he could easily become the new number one and become the ace of the staff. Martin is not a guy that is going to be eye popping or is going to blow somebody's socks off when he goes out there every fifth day.

But Martin is enough of a veteran where he can go out there every fifth day and give the Rockies five or six solid innings before handing the game over to the bullpen. Manager Warren Schaeffer is going to rely on Martin to give him a lot of innings if there is to be a season in 2027.

But there is potential for there to be a lockout in 2027 where Martin would have to wait to debut for the Rockies till 2028. But in the event there is a 2027 season, Martin should be hungry to help the Rockies get more wins and improve game after game.