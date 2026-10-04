Projecting the Colorado Rockies 2027 Opening Day Lineup

The 2026 baseball season isn't even over yet, but teams that didn't make the October games are already planning, including the Colorado Rockies, whose position players look pretty strong.

With the emergence of rookies Cole Carrigg and TJ Rumfield, the offense has a real X-factor to complement Hunter Goodman's slugging. However, one spot definitely needs addressing, as they did not have a solidified designated hitter over the course of the year.

Goodman would step into the role when he was taking a night off behind the dish, but a day-in-day-out player is what will make the Rockies' offense become even stronger, and that option is sitting inside their farm system, Charlie Condon.

Are you serious Cole Carrigg?!



On the 13th pitch of the at-bat, Carrigg destroys his 2nd homer 💪 pic.twitter.com/tGZfnVZGt0 — MLB (@MLB) September 16, 2026

Now, Condon was moved from his primary position at first base, as Rumfield is not going anywhere, so he suited up in the outfield for half of his time in Triple-A in 2026. However, with Carrigg, Moniak, and a career-best season from Jake McCarthy, they are as solid as can be.

Will Condon play the DH every single day? No. There will be times that players need a day off from defense, which gives him the opportunity for him to step out and use his glove, but whether it is Carrigg, Moniak, or McCarthy that need to rest their legs, they will more than likely still be able to hit.

With a .900 OPS in the minors, 27 home runs, 98 RBI, 25 doubles, seven triples, and nearly 80 drawn walks, there is clearly nothing more for him to gain; he needs every day at-bats in the major leagues, which should start on Opening Day in 2027.

Predicting the Starters for the First Game of Next Season

Rockies catcher Hunter Goodman (15) points after he hit a three-run home run against the White Sox. Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Often, Rumfield was seen as the team's cleanup man, but after finishing as one of seven players in the majors with a .300 batting average while also leading the National League in on-base percentage, that should qualify him as the leadoff man.

1B TJ Rumfield CF Cole Carrigg C Hunter Goodman LF Jake McCarthy 2B Willi Castro RF Mickey Moniak 3B Kyle Karros DH Charlie Condon SS Ezequiel Tovar

With this starting order, the only player who finished the year with a sub-.748 OPS is Ezequiel Tovar; that is a lineup that managers dream of, as the top four listed were all over .800.

This will be a much younger squad than most, especially when Condon does make his inevitable debut, but they bring fire, passion, speed, and a whole lot of pop to the lineup. The Rockies have to score a lot of runs to win games, and Condon should have the chance to help them do so.