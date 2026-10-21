This Resilient Colorado Rockies Prospect Just Won't Quit

What makes baseball so beautiful? It's when we learn stories about athletes who never give up on their dreams.

The Colorado Rockies have a mid-20s prospect who has played baseball for years, from college to the minors. He's still searching for that one day when his phone will ring.

The Rockies Prospect Who's Thriving in Arizona Fall League

Texas Longhorns infielder Jack O'Dowd (27) hits a fly ball to the outfield Mandatory Credit: Dustin Safranek-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jack O'Dowd, 25, is perhaps one of the most slept-on prospects in the Colorado farm system. O'Dowd has a lot of heart and determination to make his big league debut, and it could happen with the Rockies.

The Rockies signed him in January to a minor league contract. Second base is his main position, but he has also gotten reps at shortstop and first base.

The Arizona Fall League has been a real treat for him. Through seven games, O'Dowd is slashing .296/.345/.593 with a .937 OPS, with eight hits and six RBI. It's important to highlight that O'Dowd was born in Denver. It would be a dream come true for him to make his debut in the same city where he was born.

O'Dowd attended fine institutions to play college baseball, such as the Texas Longhorns and Vanderbilt Commodores, which always produce great baseball players. O'Dowd hopes that he can be added to the list someday.

The 2025 and 2026 seasons have been tremendous for him. His batting average has been consistent. He's not the most electric home run hitter, but he can hit for contact and can keep the lines moving.

Through 26 games this season with the Fresno Grizzlies, O'Dowd batted .345 with a 1.088 OPS and 29 hits. His experience is something that the Rockies have to pay attention to. The team still needs more depth, especially in the middle infield. If O'Dowd continues to swing the bat well, then the front office has to take the risk and give him a chance to succeed at the big-league level. If we see something amazing, then keep feeding him.

A couple of days ago, O'Dowd hit a 444-foot home run at Arizona Fall League. It was his second home run in Arizona. The Rockies have other top prospects getting attention. It's well-deserved notoriety, but O'Dowd is making noise and wants people to take him seriously. He's been waiting and waiting, and his determination will only go higher from here.

Every ballclub wants a player who doesn't have a "no quit" mentality, and O'Dowd's story and journey in baseball is one of a kind. What a tremendous season he is having, and he is soon entering his prime years.