Rockies Arizona Fall League Selections Include Starter with MLB Experience

The Colorado Rockies are winding down their season as they are again going to miss the playoffs as they continue on with their rebuild. But just because they are missing out on October again, does not mean everything is doom and gloom within the organization.

The Rockies are a team that is going to have plenty of representation at the Arizona Fall League coming up this summer. The Arizona Fall League is a league where some of each team's prospects go to continue playing and get better at the game if their team is eliminated or if they are not in the MLB.

The Rockies are highlighted by guys like Sean Sullivan who actually pitched with the Rockies this season. They will also have Konner Eaton, Stu Flesland III, Hunter Mann, Fidel Ulloa, Jack O'Dowd, Andy Perez, Jared Thomas, and coaches Jerry Sullivan and Owen Cuffe there along with Sullivan.

Some of these guys will really get a chance to show off their skills and make an impression on the Rockies coaching staff and manager Warren Schaeffer. This is a big time to show up and show out and the Rockies and their staff will be paying attention.

The Arizona Fall League is Sullivan's chance to show he is legit

Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Sean Sullivan. Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sullivan made his major league debut for the Rockies this season back on June 23 vs the Boston Red Sox and got through five innings only giving up three runs. He made his next two starts against the Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants where he gave up a combined 11 runs on 18 hits which is a lot.

And so Sullivan has not been with the Rockies since then after being absolutely shelled by those two non-playoff teams. But it is not all doom and gloom for the Rockies rising prospect as he is getting another chance in the AFL.

Sullivan is still only 24 years old and was a second-round pick back in 2023. He still has a lot of time to show the Rockies why he was drafted so high and that he is the real deal and that he deserves a better shot.

Sullivan is a guy that is going to need to have all his pitches and be firing on all cylinders. And luckily for Sullivan, the Rockies need help in the starting rotation soon. If he can develop correctly and figure things out, he could help the Rockies in 2027 if there is a season and not a lockout.