Fresno Grizzlies’ Breakout Stars Impact on Rockies Farm System

Colorado Rockies minor league prospects are doing amazing things on the field. Because of their production, they have been rewarded.

There are five players from the Fresno Grizzlies who received Single-A All-Star honors.

Roldy Brito and Other Prospects Shining This Season

Fresno Grizzlies prospects | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brito is one of the most exciting prospects in the Rockies farm system. Brito is a fast runner who can put the team in a position to generate more runs by stealing bases and heads-up base running. Brito came to the Colorado organization in 2024 when the club signed him for $420,000.

Brito got his start in the Dominican Summer League, like many Latin ballplayers when they start their professional careers. In his first season, he struggled, which is common. Sometimes nerves, being in a brand-new world, and trying to do too much can be a factor. Brito slashed .254/.360/.314 in 54 games.

He became a totally different player in his sophomore season and this season. During 2025, Brito batted .371 with 118 hits. This season, he's hitting .305 and has a .816 OPS with a career-high 10 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 153 hits. The 19-year-old center fielder continues to stay sharp at the plate.

Thach is a 22-year-old first baseman with strong power-hitting ability. After getting a fresh start last season, Thach came into his second professional season with much more focus and determination. Thach is slashing .299/.475/.854 OPS with 17 home runs. It's a 15-home-run difference from last season, when he only hit two. Thach also had two doubles last season. He increased it this season to 33 doubles.

Brady Parker is another 22-year-old prospect who is enjoying his 2026 campaign. In his first season, he's posted an 8-3 record with a 3.26 ERA in 26 games. He's been a strikeout machine with 152 strikeouts and has only allowed seven homers. He's a tall pitcher listed at 6'2 and throws left. Opponents are hitting .219 against him. That's gold for Parker. His second-half performance has been dominant.

This 2026 Grizzlies roster is loaded with talent. We hope to see many of these players become future Rockies stars. The Rockies must keep developing their young talent, but not hold them back for too long.

Of all the players in this group, if we have to predict who will get promoted to the show in the next few seasons, it would be Brito and Parker—those two will join the main roster first, then the others. A lot can happen in the future. The front office should be content with the results so far.