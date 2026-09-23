Zac Veen Caps Remarkable Turnaround With Rockies Minor League Player of the Year

It has been a tremendous turnaround season for Colorado Rockies left fielder Zac Veen.

Everything he went through last season made him stronger for this season. His effort and discipline led him to receive a high honor from the minor league system.

Player of the Year Honor

Colorado Rockies outfielder Zac Veen Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 24-year-old should be feeling satisfied this week after being officially named the Rockies' Minor League Player of the Year by Baseball America. Veen was incredible in the minors. Veen batted .327 with 24 home runs for Triple-A Albuquerque.

Congrats to Zac Veen on being named the @Rockies MiLB Player of the Year by @BaseballAmerica! 😎 pic.twitter.com/vrbk0OMiMg — Albuquerque Isotopes (@ABQTopes) September 22, 2026

One of the most feel-good moments of the season came last month in August. During a road game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, he hit a home run in his first game back in the major leagues. In 62 regular-season at-bats, Veen is slashing .226/.314/.701 with two home runs, 12 RBIs, and 14 hits.

Veen looks like a completely different player than last season. He batted .118 in 12 games. He came into the offseason by adding more muscle and worked tirelessly in the batting cages. Veen battled issues, and this season he has tuned out the noise. We saw a player who looks very locked in—staying very disciplined at the plate. This is what the Rockies want to see.

The 2027 season is looking great for Veen. His rise to become an everyday player and hopefully an All-Star-caliber player is highly possible. Every ballplayer understands how humbling this game can be. Your numbers can go up and down at any stretch of the season. Even the great ballplayers will say the same thing. It's a very tough game.

Controlling the emotions is a big deal. Veen must keep surrounding himself with the right people. Veen and the hitting instructor will have a much better game plan for the 2027 season. Veen must get better at hitting for average. He can hit for contact, and he does have some power in him. We want to see him have a much higher batting average and on-base percentage.

He knows what it felt like to get demoted. He doesn't want to experience that again. His accomplishments in the minor leagues were proof that he has the tools and now much reach to set his goals higher to be accomplished on the MLB field.

What are those goals? Become an All-Star, win some Silver Slugger awards, but more importantly, take the Rockies to the playoffs. Veen is a team player. He enjoys individual accolades, but team accolades are more rewarding.