Now that award season is in the books, the Colorado Rockies could see themselves having at least two players join the NL MVP voting.

Two of their current players have MVP potential if they stay healthy and show they want to be great, not including catcher Hunter Goodman, who has already proven his potential for an NL MVP award one day.

Top 10 NL MVP Aspirations for Colorado Players

Colorado Rockies third baseman Kyle Karros Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

T.J. Rumfield

He has been a phenomenal story for the Rockies last season. Rumfield became the first rookie to lead the National League in on-base percentage in 100 years last season.

The 26-year-old, out of Richmond, Va., wants to accumulate more success after the performance he put on display.

Rumfield put up staggering numbers. Through 155 games, Rumfield posted a 3.5 bWAR with 30 doubles, 16 home runs, 73 RBI, a .300 batting average, an .843 OPS (.821 OPS on the road), and 121 OPS+.

He will soon become an NL MVP candidate if this is a taste of what we'll see in the future.

Kyle Karros

Entering his second full season with the Rockies, we can't deny the talent that the third baseman has with his bat and gloves. Don't let his stats and durability fool you. He's still young, and he can give many of us quite a surprise in 2027.

The 24-year-old grew up in Los Angeles, Calif. His father, Eric, played with the Dodgers for many seasons during his 13-year career. As for the young Karros, he could play in the majors for more than 13 years and could have more success than his dad, and this is all due to respect for Eric, who has been a good ambassador for the game of baseball as a player and broadcaster.

Karros finished the 2026 season slashing .253/.347/.414/.761 with 13 home runs, 49 RBIs, 3 triples, 21 doubles, 104 hits in 131 games. The Rockies haven't had a third baseman with MVP-caliber talent since Nolan Arenado. Karros is the next man up. He's coming into the new season with a lot to prove.

Out of all the players in the lineup, outside of Hunter Goodman, he can be a legit contender to be a top-10 NL MVP candidate. We have to give him a chance to progress. It would be easy to predict that he won't hit 20 home runs or 200 hits or 100 RBIs. We can't judge a player because of the way he performed the previous season.

If Karros can be more patient at the plate and willing not to swing at everything, his numbers will go up, and we believe he will get better.

Karros got drafted in the 2023 MLB Draft as a fifth-rounder by the Rockies.