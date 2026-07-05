Two Trades Rockies Could Make Before the MLB Trade Deadline

The Colorado Rockies once again find themselves at the bottom of the NL West division. But, in 2026, the franchise has a few players who stand out amid the bad record.

With the end of the first half of the season approaching and with the All-Star break around the corner, there's one question on everyone's mind:

What are the Rockies going to do at the trade deadline?

For starters, this franchise isn't in a position to be buyers and add to the current roster construct they have. That being said, two offensive players have caught the attention of contending teams around the league, which could ultimately help the future of the franchise if done correctly.

Those two offensive players? Outfielders Jake McCarthy and Mickey Moniak. Both players are having great seasons in Colorado, leading this young offense to some entertaining finishes. And more so than not, these players are helping on and off the field with the future of the franchise.

But, as those two stand out as key offensive contributors for Colorado, other franchises might want to add them to the mix for the second-half push to the playoffs.

Potential Trade Package for Jack McCarthy

Colorado Rockies outfielder Jake McCarthy (31) celebrates as he runs to first base after hitting a first-pitch home run. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offseason trade acquisition has turned himself into a star for the Rockies, arguably having the best season of his career. Continuing to do things in Colorado that no offensive player has done per OptaStats, McCarthy has caught the eye of an AL contender that could use some help in the outfield.

According to Bob Nightendale of USA Today, the Houston Astros have shown interest in McCarthy to boost their outfield depth. If McCarthy is on the table, which the front office should at least listen to offers before turning the cold shoulder. There is some leverage in a trade Colorado could make.

Knowing that this franchise needs help with pitching, should the Rockies pull the trigger, one target player they should look at is right-handed pitcher Alimber Santa. Santa is currently in Triple-A but played a role in the Astros' combined no-hitter earlier this season.

Santa has experience both as a starter and as a reliever in the minors, which would allow the Rockies' pitching depth to expand with youth. This hypothetical one-for-one trade would work for what both franchises need, and would entice Houston, given McCarthy still has two years of control.

Potential Trade Package for Mickey Moniak

Colorado Rockies outfielder Mickey Moniak (22) hits a triple. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former first overall pick is starting to live up to the hype he once had, and he's done it two years in a row for the Rockies. Colorado has given Moniak a place to thrive in the batter's box, and it shows with the power and average he now displays at the plate. Nightengale also reported the Astros have interest in Moniak.

Given he's been around longer than McCarthy, if the Rockies look to trade Moniak, they could get a bigger package for him. Prospect would likely be the way to go, regardless of his having one more season under team control following 2026.

Houston has expressed interest in adding Moniak as well, and it would likely cost them a Top 15 prospect at minimum should they lean that route.

For Rockies fans, these are all hypothetical, but at the end of the day, if these players aren't going to be the ones that get extended and built around for near-term success, it might be best to see what options are on the other side and hope for a quicker rebuild than they've gotten over the last few seasons.