Rockies Top Trade Chip Could Create Difficult Deadline Decisions

One team that will have a lot of questions surrounding them in the next month leading into the trade deadline on August 3 is the Colorado Rockies. Under the first-year president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta, and his staff, the Rockies have some players that teams might covet.

Just where DePodesta decides to do will have a big impact on the future for Colorado. Does DePodesta move some of his young players and potential building blocks, or does he look to trade some of the veterans whom he brought in over the offseason on short-term deals? There might not be much of a market for many of them and he might be forced to move some younger players.

Whatever he decides, there is one player who could generate a lot of interest: catcher Hunter Goodman. What will the Rockies do? David Schoenfield of ESPN suggested they trade him for a huge haul in return.

Rockies Urged To Trade Catcher Hunter Goodman By the Deadline

Hunter Goodman | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Schoenfield listed one player that each team should either trade or trade for and the Rockies' was Goodman. He even suggested a trade with the New York Yankees. However, Schoenfield explained why moving Goodman is something Colorado should consider and for good reason.

"This is an organization that needs talent, and flipping Goodman for four or five players makes sense, in part because, though Goodman has turned into a big slugger, he has some flaws -- lots of strikeouts, a low OBP and below-average pitch framing,'' wrote Schoenfield.

There is a lot ot break down there. Trading Goodman right now would likely get DePodesta a nice return of younger players. Getting an impact player right away would be tough, but getting some almost MLB-ready young players is something that could be sought after in a return. Similar to what the Miami Marlins got over the winter from the Chicago Cubs for pitcher Edward Cabrera.

However, on the flip side, aside from Goodman's strikeout numbers and being the slugger that this Rockies lineup and team needs for the future, it would be difficult for DePodesta to subtract him from the lineup for first-year manager Warren Schaeffer. Homegrown talent like Goodman and breaking out into the hitter and run-producer he has are tough to find.

Colorado is developing a nice young core around Kyle Karros and Cole Carrigg, while TJ Rumfield has been a surprise addition from the Yankees. Are the Rockies going to compete in the not-too-distant future? Unlikely, but positive steps are being taken in 2026 and certainly something they can build off of. That is what is going to make trading Goodman a tough decision over the next month.