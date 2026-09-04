Veteran Catcher Providing 'Good Vibrations' for Rockies in Last-Place Year

It may not be the greatest year for the Colorado Rockies, but for the first time in recent memory, they have several reasons to smile.

Looking past a potential fourth consecutive last-place finish and 100-loss season, the young talent that's blossoming right now, such as Charlie Condon and Roldy Brito, is enough reason to have hope for the future. And for now, the fans at the big-league level have been subject to a lot of feel-good stories along the way.

In 2026, we have seen the rise of 'second-chance' players like Mickey Moniak and Zac Veen, who overcame adversity to shine in Denver. At the same time, a player currently wearing the Purple & Black has had so many stops and starts in his pro journey that he almost got lost along the way.

Backup catcher and all-around good guy Brett Sullivan has hit the reset button so many times that he exhausted his second, third, and fourth chances before most of his Rockies teammates had even been signed. The 32-year-old is well-traveled in his career, as he's spent his entire adult life chasing his big-league dreams.

Originally a 17th-round draft pick in 2015 as an infielder, Sullivan is possibly baseball's best “how is this guy still here?” story. Since then, his career has been a series of climbs, stalls, resets, organizational changes, and opportunities that kept reopening.

Will Sullivan Stick?

Sullivan, against the Giants at Oracle Park | Credit: Darren Yamashita | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At 32, Sullivan is now with the Colorado Rockies, but it took him 11 years to get there. All the while, the effusive bench player says he never gave up on the idea that he would eventually make it to The Show and stay there.

“I am delusionally confident,” Sullivan stated in a recent conversation with the Denver Post. “I truly never let the idea of quitting enter my head. I just would not let my mind go that way. Of course, there are bad days. But that’s when I step back and think about what I actually get to do for a living.”

His positive attitude and good vibes in the Colorado clubhouse have made him a favorite of his teammates. He is always finding ways to make them laugh, keep them loose, or give them silly catchphrases or rituals to celebrate any success on the field. Because of guys like him in the dugout, a young unit that sits at 54-86 can find some sunshine in all the clouds hanging over Denver's baseball team right now.

While Hunter Goodman has brought the power behind the plate, Sullivan has brought the occasional day of rest for the All-Star and a veteran leader who pumps up his teammates, the fans and keeps the positivity flowing, even when there is little to be positive about. Every clubhouse needs a Brett Sullivan.