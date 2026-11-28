Going into the offseason, the Colorado Rockies leadership knew it had work to do to get this franchise on the right track after another 100+ loss season. Paul DePodesta stresses that he and his team have learned from the failures and, instead of sitting with them, they've been active in trying to fix them.

"We need more talent on this team to compete at the highest level," DePodesta said via Thomas Harding of MLB.com. "There are a lot of things that were directionally positive this year but still not good enough... We're pleased with the progress, but we're not pleased with where we are."

And, to his word, DePodesta has gone out and acquired and signed talent to help with a lingering problem within the franchise: the pitching staff. Acquiring Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox in a trade in the offseason was the first of the big moves.

Additionally, Colorado signed left-handed pitchers Patrick Sandoval and David Peterson, both looking to cement themselves as reliable pitchers again in 2027. The veteran pitching staff could look something like this:

Projected Rockies 2027 Starting Rotation

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner (18) delivers a pitch. Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

David Peterson

Davis Martin

Luis Castillo

Patrick Sandoval

Ryan Feltner

According to FanGraphs, Chase Dollander is projected to begin the 2027 campaign on the injured list, but he, too, is a future piece to this Rockies starting rotation. Of the five rotation spots, Ryan Feltner is the only previous Colorado player to return after posting a 1.1 WAR in 26 games, 22 starts.

Castillo, Peterson, and Sandoval are all signed until 2029, with Sandoval also having another year in 2030, so the Rockies have some foundation of veterans to build around. Last season, the team posted an MLB-worst 5.59 Team ERA in 2026, so though these moves don't destroy the needle, they do move it in the right direction.

Castillo is coming off his worst season of his MLB career since debuting in 2017, posting a -1.5 WAR playing with the Seattle Mariners and Chicago White Sox, with a 5.85 ERA. However, he is a former three-time All-Star, so the Rockies' new pitching coach must have a plan in place to ensure he's doing all he can to help the former ace.

While the starting rotation has the potential to keep the team in games, especially if the offense performs as it did last season, the bullpen is still a big issue that needs to be addressed through free agency and the trade market.