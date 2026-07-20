Where T.J. Rumfield Ranks in Debut Seasons in Rockies History

The Colorado Rockies first baseman TJ Rumfield is making his case to become the NL Rookie of the Year. He has a fun competition against Sal Stewart of the Cincinnati Reds.

In the history of the franchise, we have seen some of the most impressive debut seasons by these Rockies players.

Best Debut Seasons in Colorado

Colorado Rockies first baseman Andres Galarraga. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Andres Galarraga

Although he wasn't a rookie in 1993, "The Big Cat" made quite an impression in his first season with the Rockies in their inaugural season. Galarraga became the Rockies' first All-Star player. That's one heck of an accomplishment. His batting that year was off the charts. When Galarraga was healthy, he was an intimidating presence.

During that season, Galarraga batted .370 to go with 22 home runs and 98 RBIs. In the following seasons, his numbers got better, but the Rockies will never forget his 1993 performance.

Jason Jennings

It's almost as if we have forgotten the kind of pitcher Jennings was for the Rockies. Jennings started with the organization in 2001, but it was 2002 that became his official rookie season. The Rockies had another tough season, but not for Jennings.

During the 2002 season, Jennings finished the season with an impressive 16-8 record with 127 strikeouts in 32 starts. His performance earned him the NL Rookie of the Year. Jennings played for six of his nine MLB seasons with the Rockies. 2002 became the best season of his career. From 2002 through 2004, he won over 10 games with the team.

Troy Tulowitzki

What an amazing shortstop Tulo was for the Rockies. There are players who have come to the organization and made a huge mark, and Tulo is one of them. Every Rockies fan will remember how special 2007 was.

There were many key guys on the team. Out of nowhere, a rookie came to the organization and became an important reason why the Rockies made the playoffs and made a deep run to the World Series. Tulowitzki finished his rookie season batting .291 with 24 home runs and 99 RBIs.

Rockies fanbase wishes he had won the Rookie of the Year honors. Unfortunately, he lost the trophy to Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun. It was fair and square. Braun was dynamic that year and went on to become a Brewers legend, whether you like him or not.

Tulowitzki would have been a Hall of Fame player had it not been for the injuries. He was an all-around shortstop, and everything he did with the Rockies will never be forgotten.

Rumfield could someday join this elite rookie of the Rockies who made impressive season debuts. He has the potential to do something that hasn't been done in 24 years.