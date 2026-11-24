It is always hard to feel like a team is headed in a positive direction when losing has become the norm for an organization, as it has for the Colorado Rockies, who just posted their fourth consecutive 100-loss season.

However, there is a lot that is actually going right for the Rockies right now as they boast one of the best all-around offenses in baseball and will be even better next time around with the up-and-coming talent that is flooding the roster.

So, that said, Colorado's boss knows that the major issue resides with the pitching staff, and they will be looking for any reinforcements that they can get this offseason. Now, are they going to sign any of the top free agents still available? No.

It’s a combined no-hitter for the Astros! 🔥



Tatsuya Imai, Steven Okert and Alimber Santa hold the Rangers to zero hits.



(Via: @MLB) pic.twitter.com/iMnckoe6Ss — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 26, 2026

But that doesn't mean there aren't options out there that would immediately fit their needs, and an aging veteran coming off a phenomenal season is right in their wheelhouse, which is why the front office should be pursuing Steven Okert.

The 37-year-old reliever was elite for the Houston Astros in 2026 and is underrated when it comes to available arms this winter, but he is a pitcher who will immediately lead the Rockies bullpen to a much better performance next time around.

What There Is To Like About Okert

Astros pitcher Steven Okert (48) walks to the dugout after retiring the side against the Guardians. Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As long as Colorado's management doesn't do something silly like trade away Hunter Goodman this winter, then they have a real shot at becoming a near .500 team in just one offseason, especially if a deal with someone like Okert can be made.

Okert was arguably one of the best pieces to the Astros' bullpen this past season as he boasted a 2.13 ERA in 68 appearances as he held hitters to a .190 average to complement a 0.87 WHIP. His ability to control the zone is admirable, and he is continually getting better.

Down the stretch, when Houston was in a snail race for the division title, he boasted a 1.88 ERA in his final 15 games of 2026, which ultimately helped the organization steal back the AL West after missing the postseason entirely in 2025.

Astros reliever Steven Okert (48) delivers a pitch during the third inning against the Mariners. Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn I | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Okert made his debut back in 2016, and in that time he has posted respectable career numbers as he has posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.09 WHIP. One does not have to look at the Rockies' pitching stats to know that he would be a sizable upgrade.

The Rockies are on the verge of something great if they can find anyone willing to help out the position players. It won't be solved overnight, but the time is now to add a proven pitcher to keep runs off the board.