Why Mason Adams Could Be Key Part of Rockies' 2027 Rotation

The Colorado Rockies dropped their opening game of their three-game set with the Detroit Tigers on Friday night 6-2. But despite the loss, there was a silver lining to come out of the game especially when it comes to manager Warren Schaeffer and the coaching staff.

Rookie starting pitcher Mason Adams is slowly making a name for himself in the starting rotation and just might be earning a spot for next season. He was not at his best against the Tigers to begin the series but did just enough as he is getting more and more consistent with every start.

Adams completed five innings for the Rockies where he gave up one run on two hits while walking three batters and striking out five. That statline should win a pitcher a game nine times out of ten every single night.

But the fact that the Rockies are again trending towards 100 losses as they are still in the midst of a rebuild, that statline loses them a lot of games. But for Adams, what that kind of performance does is give him a glimpse towards next season and how he might just have a full-time rotation spot.

Adams would make a nice 1-2 punch with Gabriel Hughes in 2027

Sep 8, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Colorado Rockies pitcher Gabriel Hughes (43) pitches against the New York Yankees during the fifth inning at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Rockies are another team like the Miami Marlins where they have a lot of question marks going into next season in their starting rotation. But there is another arm that Adams would pair really well with in the 2027 rotation if they both solidify their spots.

And that guy that Adams would pair well with is Gabriel Hughes. Like Adams, Hughes also made his MLB debut this season and has been consistent enough and has done enough on the mound to deserve another look in 2027.

With the Rockies having injuries to guys like Kyle Freeland and knowing that a guy like Tomoyuki Sugano might not be part of the future plan in Colorado, it might work in Adams' favor. These young guys deserve a long look in 2027 and deserve the chance to show the staff why they belong.

The Rockies are not going to be hurting anything especially in their rebuild if they give Adams and Hughes chances to take the keys at the top of the starting rotation. These are guys that look like they are ready for full-time gigs and are guys that are going to go out there and compete hard night in and night out.