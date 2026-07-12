Will We See Rockies' Award-Winning Outfield Prospect in the Majors in 2027?

When the Colorado Rockies drafted outfielder Max Belyeu out of the University of Texas with the 74th overall pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, they knew they had a gamer. The 22-year-old outfielder can beat you in a multitude of ways, and he's currently rounding out that set of skills with Colorado's Single-A affiliate, the Spokane Indians.

He's finding success up in that neck of the woods, as he was recently named the Northwest League Player of the Month for June 2026. Despite missing a handful of games due to a nagging injury, the youngster still hit .348 and led the league in home runs (eight), slugging percentage (.773), and OPS (1.207). More months like that will have him rising through the Rockies' rankings rapidly, as they continue to reassemble the roster.

"Max is as tough as they come, and he never wavered when he struggled early in the season," Spokane Indians manager Tom Sutaris stated. "He showed up ready to work every single day, and his success is a direct result of that preparation. His defense is underrated and has been superb since day one this season."

What the Scout are Saying

Max Belyeu's official MLB.com scouting report highlights how his skills will translate at the game's highest level. Which is a place he may find himself arriving a year early. Originally thought to be a 2028 farm system graduate, the outfielder is now making a beeline for the big time. His ETA now appears to be sometime next season... if not right out of Spring Training.

"While Belyeu isn’t a total free swinger, he did get more aggressive during his junior year, and his strikeout rate did climb, something that continued during his stint with Spokane after signing," the analysis states. "The left-handed hitter has some strike-zone awareness, and there’s damage in there, with the ability to drive the ball to all fields.

"[However] he’s going to have to work to try not to do too much at the plate, which takes him out of his approach. The Rockies’ new hitting group values contact and will work with him to be a hitter first.



"Belyeu is a solid athlete with decent speed and should be able to handle a corner outfield spot capably, with a plus arm that fits in right field. He plays with intensity, sometimes being too hard on himself, and he’ll get to show what he can really do over a full, healthy season."