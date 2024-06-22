Disastrous Sixth Inning Dooms Royals in 6-2 loss to Rangers
The Kansas City Royals fell to the Texas Rangers 6-2 in a game defined by a tumultuous sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Brady Singer started strong for the Royals, pitching five innings, allowing just one run on three hits, striking out four, and walking two with a pitch count of 89-51. Singer's solid performance kept the Royals in the game early.
Kansas City initially took the lead in the third inning when Kyle Isbel homered to right center, marking a 387-foot solo shot. The Rangers responded in the fourth with Wyatt Langford doubling to center, allowing Adolis García to score and tying the game.
The Royals regained the lead in the fifth, with Garrett Hampson's single to left bringing in MJ Melendez and advancing Hunter Renfroe to third. However, the sixth inning proved disastrous for the Royals. Reliever John Schreiber, who took the loss (3-2), allowed three runs on three hits in just 0.1 innings. A Langford single to left brought in García again, and Nathaniel Lowe advanced to third. Jonah Heim then grounded into a fielder's choice, which allowed Lowe to score, putting the Rangers ahead 3-2.
The inning continued to unravel for the Royals as Marcus Semien doubled to left, driving in three runs and stretching the Rangers' lead to 6-2. Semien was thrown out attempting to reach third, but the damage was done. Despite efforts from hitters like Isbel and Hampson, the Royals couldn't bridge the gap.
The Royals' offense struggled overall, too, with only six hits and twelve strikeouts, failing to capitalize on scoring opportunities throughout the game.
With the loss, Kansas City has fallen to 7.0 games back, dropping behind the Minnesota Twins to third place in the AL Central. They will look to rebound and regain momentum as they face the Rangers again tomorrow at 3:05 PM, hoping to close the gap and climb back up in the division.
