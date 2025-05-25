Ex-Royals World Series Champion Joins Savannah Bananas For Fun Occasion
The Kansas City Royals have not won a World Series title in 10 years. They defeated the New York Mets in five games to win their first title since 1985 back in 2015.
One of the key members of that team was first baseman Eric Hosmer. He was with Kansas City from 2011-17 before leaving for the San Diego Padres and making brief stops with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs.
Hosmer has not played in Major League Baseball since 2023, but his playing days aren't necessarily over.
This weekend, the former Royals first baseman put on a new uniform for a fun occasion at Kauffman Stadium.
"Thanks to a growing relationship with Major League Baseball, the Savannah Bananas brought three KC Royals legends back to Kauffman Stadium on Friday night in the most hilarious way possible. That was especially the case when Eric Hosmer didn't just hit for the stunt-laden team, but even toed the rubber as a pitcher," Oliver Vandervoort of FanSided wrote.
"On Friday, he returned to Kauffman with a few of his old teammates once more, but unlike the last time they showed up, they also played a little baseball again."
Banana Ball is very quickly captivating fans across the baseball world. The Savannah Bananas play a very unique and fun style of baseball that is far different from the game we are used to.
Hosmer got a chance to be a part of it over the weekend, and did something he never had done during his MLB days, which is take the mound.
Hosmer pitched an inning and didn't allow a run.
More MLB: Royals 18-Year-Old Hurler Named Team's Best Teen Prospect