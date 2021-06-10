Sports Illustrated home
Royals Try To Snap Skid in Game 1 Against Athletics

The Kansas City Royals (29-31) are trying to stop their five-game slide as they send lefty Mike Minor to the mound in Game 1 of their four-game series against the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics (36-27).
Author:
Publish date:

Pitching Probables

Oakland: RHP Frankie Montas (6-5, 4.52 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Mike Minor (4-3, 4.84 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Jorge Soler (R) - DH
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  7. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. Mark Canha (R) - LF 
  2. Jed Lowrie (S) - DH
  3. Chad Pinder (R) - 2B
  4. Matt Olson (L) -  1B
  5. Sean Murphy (R) - C
  6. Matt Champman (R) - 3B
  7. Stephen Piscotty (R) - RF
  8. Elvis Andrus (R) - SS
  9. Skye Bolt (S) - CF

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 8:40 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

