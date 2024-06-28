Inside The Royals

Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians (Game Two)

Kansas City took the first game in a crucial series against the Guardians and looks to keep chipping away at the AL Central leaders on Friday night.

Joe Gaither

Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Alec Marsh (48) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Alec Marsh (48) pitches during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The Kansas City Royals got a crucial game one win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. The victory started off the series strong, however the Royals still find themselves eight games behind the AL Central leading Guardians, making each game of this four-game home series important as Kansas City looks to close out challenging month of June.

Alec Marsh is on the mound and scheduled to face Triston McKenzie for the Guardians. Marsh is 2-3 in his last five outings and sports a 4.4 ERA for the season. McKenzie is 3-4 on the season with a 4.66 ERA. In McKenzie's only start against the Royals on June 4 he pitched 5.1 innings and allowed five runs on nine hits allowing three home runs, however, the Guardians were able to get the win 8-5. Friday will be Marsh's first appearance facing Cleveland this season due to missing time with an arm injury he sustained after being hit by a line drive in April.

LIVE UPDATES (Refresh for Latest News)

Published
Joe Gaither

JOE GAITHER

Home/Game Day