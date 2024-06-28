Live Updates: Kansas City Royals vs. Cleveland Guardians (Game Two)
The Kansas City Royals got a crucial game one win over the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday. The victory started off the series strong, however the Royals still find themselves eight games behind the AL Central leading Guardians, making each game of this four-game home series important as Kansas City looks to close out challenging month of June.
Alec Marsh is on the mound and scheduled to face Triston McKenzie for the Guardians. Marsh is 2-3 in his last five outings and sports a 4.4 ERA for the season. McKenzie is 3-4 on the season with a 4.66 ERA. In McKenzie's only start against the Royals on June 4 he pitched 5.1 innings and allowed five runs on nine hits allowing three home runs, however, the Guardians were able to get the win 8-5. Friday will be Marsh's first appearance facing Cleveland this season due to missing time with an arm injury he sustained after being hit by a line drive in April.