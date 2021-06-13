Royals Go For Split in Series Finale Against Oakland
The Kansas City Royals (30-32) look to salvage their series against the Oakland Athletics (37-28) as Kris Bubic toes the slab this afternoon.
Pitching Probables
Oakland: RHP Chris Bassitt (6-2, 3.44 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (1-1, 3.12 ERA)
Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup
- Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
- Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
- Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
- Salvador Perez (R) - C
- Jorge Soler- DH
- Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
- Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
- Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
- Nicky Lopez (L) - SS
Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup
- Mark Canha (R) - CF
- Matt Chapman (R) - 3B
- Matt Olson (L) - 1B
- Jed Lowrie (S) - DH
- Chad Pinder (R) - LF
- Sean Murphy (R) -C
- Stephen Piscotty (R) - RF
- Elvis Andrus (R) - SS
- Tony Kemp (L) - 2B
Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.
- LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.
Follow Along
First Pitch: 3:07 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio