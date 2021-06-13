Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsOpinionGame DaySI.com
Search

Royals Go For Split in Series Finale Against Oakland

The Kansas City Royals look to salvage their series against the Oakland Athletics as Kris Bubic toes the slab this afternoon.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

The Kansas City Royals (30-32) look to salvage their series against the Oakland Athletics (37-28) as Kris Bubic toes the slab this afternoon.

Pitching Probables

Oakland: RHP Chris Bassitt (6-2, 3.44 ERA)
Kansas City: LHP Kris Bubic (1-1, 3.12 ERA)

Kansas City Royals Starting Lineup

  1. Whit Merrifield (R) - 2B
  2. Carlos Santana (S) - 1B
  3. Andrew Benintendi (L) - LF
  4. Salvador Perez (R) - C
  5. Jorge Soler- DH
  6. Hunter Dozier (R) - RF
  7. Kelvin Gutierrez (R) - 3B
  8. Michael A. Taylor (R) - CF
  9. Nicky Lopez (L) - SS

Oakland Athletics Starting Lineup

  1. Mark Canha (R) -  CF
  2. Matt Chapman (R) - 3B
  3. Matt Olson (L) - 1B
  4. Jed Lowrie (S) - DH
  5. Chad Pinder (R) - LF
  6. Sean Murphy (R) -C
  7. Stephen Piscotty (R) - RF
  8. Elvis Andrus (R) - SS
  9. Tony Kemp (L) - 2B

Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • SS Adalberto Mondesi (hamstring): Mondesi was retroactively placed on the 10-day injured list prior to June 6 game against the Minnesota Twins. The move dates back to June 4. He will be active for reinstatement on June 11.
  • LHP Danny Duffy (flexor strain): Duffy's move to the injured list was retroactive to May 14. He will rest five days before reassessing his injury, according to Alec Lewis of The Athletic. The 32-year-old has recorded a 1.94 ERA with a 28.2 percent strikeout rate in seven starts and 41 2/3 innings in the final year of his contract.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jesse Hahn (shoulder impingement): After Hahn faced one batter then left the game with a trainer in his first rehab start in Triple-A Omaha, Hahn returned to the team to get more tests done and was placed on the 60-day on Saturday. Hahn will be eligible to return on June 11.

Follow Along

First Pitch: 3:07 p.m. CST
TV: Bally Sports Kansas City
Radio: 610 Sports Radio

Read More: Give the Royals Rookie Pitchers Some Time

Jun 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Kelvin Gutierrez (19) celebrates with manager Mike Matheny (22) after hitting a two-run home run during the eighth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals Go For Split in Series Finale Against Oakland

Jun 12, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals manager Mike Matheny (22) signals for a pitching change during the fifth inning against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Things to Take Away From the Royals' 11-2 Loss to the Athletics

Jun 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals left fielder Andrew Benintendi (16) reacts after being thrown out at home against the Oakland Athletics during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Royals and Jackson Kowar Look To Bounce Back Against Athletics

Mississippi State hitter Tanner Allen (5) takes an extra few minutes to recover after fouling a ball off his foot or ankle while batting against Tennessee during the SEC Tournament Thursday, May 27, 2021, in the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. [Staff Photo/Gary Cosby Jr.] Sec Tournament Tennessee Vs Mississippi State
Prospects

NCAA Super Regionals Team Overviews and 2021 MLB Draft Prospects To Watch Part 2

Jun 11, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics third baseman Matt Chapman (left) scores a run ahead of the tag from Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) during the ninth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 4-3 Loss to the Athletics

May 11, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Brady Singer (51) pitches the ball as Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera (24) bats during the first inning at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Brady Singer Toes the Slab in Game 2 Against Athletics

Jun 4, 2021; Nashville, TN, United States; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) after getting out of the first inning against the Presbyterian Blue Hose in the Nashville Regional of the NCAA Baseball Tournament at Hawkins Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

NCAA Super Regionals Team Overviews and 2021 MLB Draft Prospects To Watch Part 1

Jun 10, 2021; Oakland, California, USA; Kansas City Royals pitcher Mike Minor (23) pitches the ball against the Oakland Athletics during the second inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports
Game Day

Three Takeaways From the Royals' 6-1 Win Over the Athletics