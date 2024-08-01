Live Updates: Royals at Tigers (Game One)
The month of August is here, and for two AL Central teams, that means the start of a four-game series. The Royals (60-49) are facing the Detroit Tigers (52-57) at Comerica Park, with All-Star Seth Lugo set to start the series on the hill for Kansas City.
The end of July was productive for the Royals, with a sweep on the road of the mightily struggling Chicago White Sox. The Tigers sit at just below .500 and opted to send resurgent starting pitcher Jack Flaherty off to the Dodgers at the trade deadline, though ace and American League Cy Young pitcher Tarik Skubal stayed put. The home team at Comerica counters Lugo with Keider Montero, a rookie with six starts under his belt to date.
First pitch is set for 5:40 p.m. CT, with the game available to watch on local networks as well as fuboTV.
Live Updates:
Pregame:
- Royals starting lineup: 1. Maikel Garcia, third base; 2. Bobby Witt Jr., shortstop; 3. Vinnie Pasquantino, third base; 4. Salvador Perez, catcher; 5. Hunter Renfroe, right field; 6. Michael Massey, second base; 7. Freddy Fermin, designated hitter; 8. Garrett Hampson, left field; 9. Kyle Isbel, center field; P: Seth Lugo (R)
- Tigers starting lineup: 1. Matt Vierling, center field; 2. Colt Keith, second base; 3. Wenceel Perez, right field; 4. Justyn-Henry Malloy, designated hitter; 5. Bligh Madris, first base; 6. Dillon Dingler, catcher; 7. Gio Urshela, third base; 8. Zach McKinstry, left field; 9. Ryan Kreidler, shortstop; P: Keider Montero (R)