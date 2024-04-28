Chris Stratton Falls Apart In Late Loss to Tigers
The Royals opened the day hot at the plate, bringing home two runs in the top of the very first inning. They would add another run in the second to increase their score to a commanding three run lead. Unfortunately for the Royals that would be the end of their offense for a while, failing to put together another score in the next six innings. They would attempt to surge late, but would fall short by just a single run in the end.
Despite the loss, Brady Singer bounced back from a poor outing against the Blue Jays. Singer would limit the Tigers to just a single run through the first five innings, but Detroit was able to run his pitch count up despite the lack of scoring. Singer showed his ability to work around base runners to limit damage, allowing seven total baserunners over five innings but putting the Royals in position to win late in the game.
After Singer's departure from the game, the Royals turned to Angel Zerpa to relieve in his spot. Zerpa put on a flawless inning, putting down three batters in just nine total pitches. Kansas City took a two run advantage in the bottom of the seventh inning. They would opt to turn to Chris Stratton for the hold. Stratton would allow four hits and a walk in the inning, including a home run that brought three runners home. Stratton would finish the inning but not before the damage was done, the Tigers put five more runs on the board and brandished a brand new three run lead.
From there Matt Sauer held the score for the Royals in the eighth inning. Though Sauer had struggles of his own, walking two batters in the eight inning before getting out of the jam. Either way, it was too little too late for a Royals team that was never able to overcome the deficit, despite a late surge in the ninth.
Even with the lack of offensive production in later innings, there were Royals with notabale days at the plate. Maikel Garcia went two-for-five from the plate, scoring two RBI's and later himself earning a run. Garcia also managed to snag a steal on the base paths. Salvador Perez also continued his hot streak, batting two-for-four with an RBI. He would manage an early single to extend the Royals lead and later double in the fifth. Bobby Witt Jr would also add a late RBI in the ninth inning with a single.
For 8 and a half innings of this game the Royals played better baseball, but sometimes the half inning is all that matters and that was the case with this one. Despite the loss, the Royals didn't go out late without a fight, showing the competitiveness of a team that has made leaps and bounds from the previous year. Chris Stratton will pick up the loss, moving his record to 2-and-2 and his picking up his first blown save of the season. Michael Wacha will get the nod in the season finale tomorrow.