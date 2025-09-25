ABS System Could Help Salvador Perez In 2026, Royals Writer Weighs In
The Kansas City Royals were recently eliminated from postseason contention. They won 86 games last year and were the second American League Wild Card team. But this year, they were unable to replicate that success. The pitching kept them afloat, but the offense ultimately let them down at various points this year and kept them from making it back to the postseason.
Next season, Major League Baseball will be undergoing some changes. The Automatic Ball and Strike system will be used in big-league games in 2026, and teams will have two challenges per game. Only a batter, pitcher or catcher can challenge and can do so by tapping their helmet or hat.
Jacob Milham of Kings of Kauffman discussed how this can ultimately benefit catcher Salvador Perez.
How ABS Could Benefit Salvador Perez
"Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez is undoubtedly the franchise's most impactful catcher. From his role in the 2014 AL Wild Card comeback, the 2015 World Series win, and his record-setting 2021 season, the Venezuelan has captured the hearts of Royals fans everywhere," Milham wrote.
"All of those moments, and many of his highlights, have come from his time at the plate, rather than behind it. With advanced analytics coming more and more to the forefront of baseball, Perez's struggles at framing pitches have been a popular talking point among his critics."
Pitch framing is a common technique used by catchers in today's day and age to steal strikes. Perez has struggled in that regard. However, with the ABS system in full effect, he won't have to worry as much about framing his pitches if balls and strikes can be challenged.
This doesn't mean that pitch framing will be going away, but it does mean that it will be less of an issue in 2026. Perez has been one of Kansas City's most impactful catchers for several years, and his impact will remain in 2026 as the Royals try to get back to the postseason.
However, the ABS challenge system will likely help him out quite a bit, as the Royals won't have to worry about his struggles with framing pitches and instead can rely on the ABS system to determine if a pitch is a ball or a strike.
It will certainly be interesting to see how this impacts the Royals and how the ABS system will ultimately benefit Perez in 2026.
