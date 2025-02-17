Blue Jays, Royals Suggested 3-Player Blockbuster Brings Declining $150M Star To KC
To their credit, the Kansas City Royals have tried to improve their outfield during this winter's hot stove period. It just hasn't worked out as of yet.
Whether it was offering too little for Anthony Santander or never getting in the mix for Teoscar Hernández or Tyler O'Neill, the Royals have missed their window in free agency. If they still want to upgrade the oufield, which remains a dire need, it will have to happen via trade.
Fortunately, if the Royals view it as an opportunity, there's a team with one of Major League Baseball's most expensive rosters that would surely love to cut bait with a four-time All-Star outfielder.
The Toronto Blue Jays signed George Springer to a $150 million contract before the 2021 season. The 35-year-old's production has since progressively dipped off from season to season, leaving the Blue Jays with an albatross contract on their hands through 2026.
In a recent article, ClutchPoints writer Brayden Haena proposed a hypothetical trade that would send Springer to Kansas City in exchange for starter/reliever Kris Bubic and reliever Chris Stratton, with Toronto retaining an unspecified portion of Springer's $24.2 million annual salary.
"For Toronto, moving Springer opens up a spot in the outfield, allowing a young infielder to transition there," Haena wrote. "More importantly, it frees up salary flexibility while addressing their bullpen depth—an area that has been a weakness in recent years."
"For Kansas City, this deal provides an upgrade to their outfield, a veteran presence in the clubhouse, and a proven postseason performer. If the Royals are serious about competing in the AL Central, acquiring Springer at a discounted price could help their lineup without sacrificing too much talent."
If Springer is still the hitter he was in 2024 (career-low .674 OPS), this deal won't help Kansas City much. They'd also be giving up Bubic, who currently looks like the front-runner to win the number-five starter role at the end of spring training.
The Royals would have to feel confident that Springer is not only capable of a bounce-back but due for one. Then, especially if Bubic is removed from consideration, they might be willing to take on a bit of salary risk to land a proven slugger.
