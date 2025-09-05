Royals' Matt Quatraro Makes 4-Word Statement On Seth Lugo's Injury Timeline
Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Seth Lugo clearly was dealing with something, and on Thursday, that something was revealed to be a lower-back strain.
Lugo, who had an 8.35 ERA in seven starts between the trade deadline and his placement on the 15-day injured list, will be replaced by Stephen Kolek in the rotation for this weekend's series against the Minnesota Twins. In the short term, it's probably an upgrade, but Lugo has the higher ceiling if he can heal up and get back to his former All-Star ways.
With a minimum of 15 days away, Lugo can only make so much more of an impact on the Royals' playoff push. They entered play on Friday two games back of the Seattle Mariners, who they face for a three-game series just before Lugo is eligible to return, for the final American League wild card spot.
However, the Royals' manager is confident Lugo will still have more to say about the Royals' playoff destiny.
Matt Quatraro "sure" Lugo will return
On Thursday, before lefty Noah Cameron took Lugo's originally scheduled start against the Los Angeles Angels, skipper Matt Quatraro was asked if he was confident Lugo would return before the end of the regular season.
"Oh yes, for sure," Quatraro said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
Lugo signed a two-year, $46 million extension just four days ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, and from that point forward, he was a completely different pitcher from the steady innings-eater the Royals had become accustomed to seeing.
Whether he was dealing with the injury for the entire month-plus that he struggled remains unclear, but Lugo's back got worse earlier this week, forcing the Royals to make a move.
Kolek, who arrived in a July 31 trade with the San Diego Padres, will start Saturday's game against the Twins' All-Star right-hander Joe Ryan.
Lugo's struggles indicate that he should not be rushed back. Quatraro's confidence is a positive sign, but the only reason the 35-year-old should be brought back into the fold is if A) the Royals' playoff chances are still alive and well and B) he feels fully healthy.
