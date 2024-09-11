Breakout Royals Trade Acquisition Expected To Return To Team For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have been an interesting team to watch in 2024. After losing 106 games last season, General Manager J.J. Picolo went straight to work and made several key signings to improve the team.
The additions of Michael Wacha, Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton, Hunter Renfroe, and Adam Frazier helped the Royals bounce back into postseason contention. At the trade deadline, Kansas City was busy again and added slugger Paul DeJong and right-hander Michael Lorenzen.
DeJong has quietly been one of the team's most productive hitters. He is hitting .232 with 24 home runs, 56 RBI, and a .721 OPS in 427 at-bats between the Royals and Chicago White Sox. When projecting the team's Opening Day lineup for 2025, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report included DeJong.
"Paul DeJong has been one of the team's most productive hitters over the past month," Reuter wrote. "It likely won't take more than a couple million dollars to bring him back on a one-year deal."
DeJong certainly has helped the Royals out since joining the team. His show of power at the plate has helped the Royals climb into second place in the American League Central and into the second Wild Card spot.
Since joining the Royals, DeJong is hitting .244 with six home runs, 15 RBI, and a .778 OPS. As Reuter alluded to, he likely won't be terribly expensive, and that should make it easy for Kansas City to keep him around if they so wish. We'll see if the Royals decide to bring him back.
